Pakistan to explain COVID-19 testing mechanism to UK authorities





In post-cabinet briefing, Information Minister reiterates Islamabad’s commitment to facilitate the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has held talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the request to remove Pakistan from the red list for travel to Britain, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday, adding that the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, will discuss the country’s coronavirus. testing mechanism with London’s chief medical scientist this week.

Speaking to a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, he said the government was determined to address this issue for the benefit of Pakistanis with families in the UK. Pakistani families, he said.

Pakistan remains on its red list, according to UK authorities, requiring all travelers to that country to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine at a government-designated hotel at their own expense due to its low test rates, suggesting that the actual number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher than reported. Islamabad’s limited genomic surveillance capacity to identify new variants of COVID-19 has also been cited as a reason for limiting travel from the country.

During his interaction with the press, the Minister of Information also clarified that the government was looking for ways to make the COVID-19 booster vaccines required by some countries that do not recognize free Chinese vaccines for workers. Currently, the government charges Rs. 1,270 for a single booster injection for anyone due to travel to a country with a specific vaccination requirement.

Afghanistan

Claiming that Pakistan will bring all possible relief to the Afghan people, Fawad said he hopes peace will reign in Afghanistan soon and the sad stories of its citizens will end. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to help establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan, adding that the cabinet hoped India would not be able to use Afghan soil against Pakistan after the Taliban took control. The new Afghan authorities have taken a clear position and we hope that they will not allow the use of Afghan soil against any country and that there will be Indian harm reduction and funding to use Afghan soil against Pakistan. , he said, adding that a change [cannot be expected] the very day after a change of government in reference to the recent attacks across the Pakistan-Afghan border.

On the issue of recognizing any new government in Afghanistan, Fawad said Pakistan’s policy was clear that it would not take an isolated decision. International and regional attitudes will be taken into consideration before deciding to recognize the new Afghan regime, he added.

Informing reporters about the airlift operations from Kabul that ended late on August 30, he said of the 10,302 NATO workers who had been brought to Pakistan, 9,032 had already left for their home country. origin. No less than 1,229 people from Afghanistan are present in Pakistan and they will be leaving within a day or two, he said, adding that of those 545 were Afghan nationals, while 684 are foreigners. He also said that of the 155 evacuees belonging to the United States, only 42 were still present in Pakistan.

Electoral reforms

According to Fawad, the cabinet was again informed of the progress made in the implementation of electronic voting machines. He said the prime minister reiterated that he believed this was the only way to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. He criticized the opposition for rejecting the electoral reforms proposed by the government even before testing the VPDs.

The Information Minister also announced that the Prime Minister’s adviser on institutional reforms and austerity Ishrat Hussain had resigned from his post for personal reasons.

