JDU Has Poll Warning For Modi Government In Its Advice To Dismantle Rising LPG Prices | Latest India News





Janata Dal (United) said on Wednesday that the government led by Narendra Modi at the Center should reverse the price hike for cooking gas cylinders and also take steps to control the rise in fuel prices. Part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the JD (U) explained how the price spike affected households amid the Covid-19 pandemic and could play a role in the next national elections. JD (U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said the repeated rise in the price of LPG has negatively affected the people’s budget. “The government should reverse the hike,” he said. Prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders in all categories, including subsidized gas, were increased on Wednesday by 25 per cylinder – the third consecutive rate hike in less than two months. Read also | JD (U) ‘s national ambition behind demand for a caste census and Pegasus survey, party leaders say Subsidized and unsubsidized LPG now costs 884.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi, according to an oil company price notification. In addition, speaking against leaving gasoline and diesel prices to market mechanisms, Tyagi said the government must step in to reduce their costs for the benefit of the people. According to a report in NDTVTyagi added that the opposition could use this as a weapon against the alliance in the next election. “There has been an unprecedented increase in prices (of petroleum products). See where gasoline and diesel prices stand today. The kitchen budget has been hit hard. It is very disturbing. “As a friendly party, we want to suggest to the government that the recent price increase should be reversed. Assembly elections are scheduled in many states in the coming months. Our political opponents can use this as a weapon against us in these elections, ”he said in the report. Read also | Bihar: JD (U) offers to screen Nitish as prime minister to counter BJP A number of states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, are expected to attend Assembly elections early next year, Lately, the party led by Nitish Kumar, which is in power in Bihar with the BJP, has taken a stand on some issues that have raised eyebrows. On Sunday, the JD (U) National Council passed a unanimous proposal declaring that Kumar is a capable politician who can lead the nation as prime minister. JD (U) Chairman Lalan Singh, who introduced the resolution which saw Kumar as an element of the prime minister, said the chief minister of Bihar was neither the candidate for prime minister in the NDA nor a candidate for the post, but that he had all the qualifications to become one. Previously, Kumar had supported the opposition’s demand to open an investigation into the alleged espionage involving the Pegasus spyware. He had also led the choir for a caste census, a politically heavy issue on which the BJP has so far remained silent and the Center has spoken out against the need to do the same. (With contributions from the agency)

