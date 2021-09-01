Second Circuit Decides Trump Parties Lost Arguments On Appeal | Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP





Takeaway: The importance of preserving appellate issues when litigating a case in a trial court – from the start of the case to post-trial motions – cannot be overstated. Typically, a party must make an affirmative argument to a trial court to preserve that argument for the appeal. In a recent fraud case involving Donald J. Trump, The Trump Corporation and members of Mr. Trump’s family, the Second Circuit ruled that the Trump defendants failed to preserve their main argument on appeal by failing to present the argument to the district court. Doe v. Trump Corp., — F.4th —-, Nos. 20-1228-cv & 20-1278-cv, 2021 WL 3176760 (2d Cir July 28, 2021). The Second Circuit panel also concluded that the “tiered marketing” firm that allegedly made secret payments to the Trump defendants, and which got embroiled in the case thanks to a third-party discovery, had also waived to an argument in appeal. The Second Circuit decision illustrates how arguments – particularly in the context of a request for binding arbitration – should be preserved for the appeal.

In Doe v. Trump, four pseudonymous plaintiffs (Jane Doe, Luke Loe and Richard and Mary Moe) brought a putative class action lawsuit against The Trump Corporation, Donald J. Trump and members of his family (“the Trump defendants”), based on alleged misrepresentation that prompted them to enter into a business relationship with a third party, ACN Opportunity, LLC (“ACN”), a “multi-level marketing” company that recruits people to work as “Independent Business Owners” “(” PEI “). Among other allegations, the plaintiffs alleged that the Trump defendants accepted millions of dollars in secret payments from ACN while publicly distorting their independence from ACN; that a partnership with ACN would be profitable; and that the promotion of ACN by the Trump defendants reflected their independent due diligence towards ACN. The plaintiffs further alleged that, as a direct result of the fraud perpetrated by the Trump defendants, they registered with ACN as IBOs and suffered substantial monetary losses. Each of the plaintiffs paid ACN a fee for the privilege of serving as an IBO and agreed in a written contract with ACN to submit any dispute to arbitration.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The district court granted and partially dismissed a motion to dismiss the complaint, then allowed the plaintiffs to serve subpoenas under rule 45 on ACN. The Trump defendants requested forced arbitration, arguing that they could enforce arbitration agreements between the plaintiffs and ACN under the doctrine of fair estoppel. ACN also decided to impose arbitration after the plaintiffs asked ACN to comply with the plaintiffs’ subpoenas.

The district court dismissed the claims for violation of arbitration filed by defendants Trump and ACN, and the Second Circuit upheld the district court’s rulings. Additionally, the appeal panel found that defendants Trump and ACN had waived important appeal arguments by failing to bring them to district court.

The main argument of the Trump defendants, based on Contec Corp. v. Remote Sol. Co., 398 F.3d 205 (2d Cir. 2005), argued that the district court should not have decided any of the arbitrability issues and instead should have referred those issues to an arbitrator for resolution.

The panel concluded that the Trump defendants had given up on this argument. They did not argue in the district court that it did not have the power to resolve arbitrability issues. Instead, they asked the district court to impose arbitration, asking for a ruling in their favor. Although they mentioned Contec “in a passing chain citation for the limited proposition that questions of arbitrability can be delegated to the arbitrator” (2021 WL 3176760, at * 8), they did not set out the question below. “This fortuitous quote to Contec, without further explanation or argument, neither made nor preserved such an argument. … This argument was dropped. Identifier.

The panel also concluded that ACN had waived an argument on appeal. On appeal, ACN sought arbitration of the plaintiffs’ claims against the Trump defendants under the doctrine of equitable estoppel. But in its arbitration submissions to the district court, ACN never raised the doctrine of equitable estoppel.

ACN argued that it had preserved the issue by incorporating by reference the arbitration submissions of the Trump defendants, which included fair estoppel arguments. Corn “[s]These conclusive and generalized references to previously filed briefs are insufficient to preserve an issue on appeal, ”and the briefs of the Trump defendants simply argued that they (and not ACN) had the right to invoke the doctrine. The panel concluded: “Because ACN did not raise this argument in the district court, ACN lost it. »Identifier. to * 13.

