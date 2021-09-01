How Erdogan in Turkey fuels corruption and abuse

Ethem Sancak is a Turkish businessman with an empire of media companies. Sancak, a former Maoist, once said he was in love with Turkey’s Islamist strongman, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He also served on the boards of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Erdogans.

In 2014, Sancaks Es Mali Yatrm Danmanlk bought BMC, then a struggling armored vehicle manufacturer, for $ 350 million. BMC had been seized by the government bank fund for unpaid debts worth $ 75 million.

Sancak then rushed to his spiritual love, Erdogan, in search of a partner to support his business in the defense industry. Erdogan recommended businessman Talip ztrk, a distant relative of his. ztrk invested $ 100 million in BMC to partner with Sancak.

Not enough, Sancak thought. Once again, he went to ask Erdogan for help. Erdogan then negotiated a OK in which a Qatari fund invested 300 million dollars to buy 49.9% of the shares of BMC. Sancak now owned 25% of BMC and had already raised $ 50 million net for the company. Acquiring $ 50 million plus 25% of a large defense company, all for free, isn’t bad.

But even that was not enough. In a very controversial move, the Erdogans government allocated 2.2 million m² of public land to BMC to be used for future investments by the company. BMC then defeated two local rivals and won a strategic contract for the initial production of a batch of 250 Altay tanks, the country’s first indigenous tank being manufactured. Defense industry sources estimate that the Altay contract, involving a possible 1,000 units, will be worth around $ 11 billion.

In May 2018, the government granted 1.4 billion Turkish liras (approximately $ 250 million) in investment incentives to BMC for the Altay program, including tax cuts, pension premium reductions, energy subsidies, etc. The government also allocated – free of charge – a factory for the production and maintenance of military tanks in Arifiye, near Istanbul, to BMC. The company was only forced to invest $ 50 million in exchange for the right to operate the Arifiye plant for 25 years.

Turkish opposition parties wanted a parliamentary inquiry into the BMC History , but the effort was rejected by Erdogans AKP.

Based on 2020 Defense Revenue, BMC class 89th to Defense NewsTop 100 annual rankings with the equivalent of approximately $ 533 million. But it still wasn’t enough. Sancak and ztrk recently sold their 50.1% stake in BMC to Turkish steel producer Tosyal Holding for $ 480 million.

Tosyal Holding, a leading producer of iron and steel, also has close ties with Erdogan. Tosyal operates facilities on three continents and produces six million tonnes of steel per year. The company employs more than 10,000 people. Its other business interests include shipping, port operations, foreign trade and power generation.

The BMC case is just one example of how the friends of Erdogans make huge gains through nepotism and favoritism. Corruption is so deeply ingrained in the veins of the Turkish administration that most major government tenders operate by invitation only, with only pro-government companies admitted to the competition. According to the World Bank, five of the world’s top 10 the companies that have won the biggest infrastructure contracts from their governments are Turkish (Limak, Cengiz, Kalyon, Kolin and MNG) – and they are all run by business friends of Erdogans. Government departments often keep contract prices secret, citing commercial secrecy.

In April, Turkish Minister of Commerce Ruhsar Pekcan confirmed that she had asked her ministry to buy 9 million lire ($ 1.1 million) worth of disinfectants from two companies owned by her husband, Hasan Pekcan. But she denied any wrongdoing, saying the bids were awarded in accordance with regulations. The opposition demanded that Pekcan be tried by the Supreme Court, but the AKP leadership excluded that .

These stories show how the right person with the right connections can make a fortune in Erdogans in Turkey. Just by accessing the right partners and buyers, Ethem Sancak raised $ 290 million without producing a single reservoir. At best estimate, BMC is still a decade away from producing Turkey’s next-generation main battle tank. He may never have the technology needed for this ambitious program, but none of this concerns Sancaks.

Burak Bekdil is an Ankara-lowed columnist. He writes regularly for the Gatestone Institute and Defense Newsand is a member of the Middle East Forum.

A version of this article was originally posted by The BESA Center.