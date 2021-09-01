Donald Trump backs Sean Parnell in 2022 Pennsylvania Senate race





Former President Donald Trump backed Sean Parnell in the critical run for the US Senate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, giving the military veteran a coveted award in the 2022 competitive Republican primary.

Sean bravely fought for our country as a captain in the U.S. Army and received two Bronze Stars (one for Bravery!) And a Purple Heart, Trump said in a statement. Unlike our current administration, he never left anyone behind.

The early approval is a blow to several other Pennsylvania Republicans who fought for Trump’s support, including Jeff Bartos, a Lower Merion real estate developer; Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator from Huntingdon Valley; and Carla Sands, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Denmark. Only one major candidate, Craig Snyder, a Philadelphia lobbyist and former nonprofit executive, is actively posing as an anti-Trump Republican.

The race to succeed retired Republican Senator Pat Toomey is considered one of the most competitive in the country. It will help determine control of the Senate after the midterm elections and the future of President Joe Bidens’ agenda.

Democratic Senate candidates include Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh and US Representative Conor Lamb who beat Parnell in a close race in Congress last year. .

Trump has said that Parnell, a friend of Donald Trump Jr., will make Pennsylvania very proud and fight for the integrity of elections, strong borders, our Second Amendment, energy jobs and more.

Sean Parnell will always put America first. He has my full and complete approval!

In response to the approval, Parnell said on Twitter that hell is still fighting for our America First program and will never back down to the radical left.

To say that I am proud of President Trump’s endorsement would be a massive understatement, he added in a statement.

Parnell, from Allegheny County, filed a complaint after last year’s election that sought to reject the 2.6 million ballots cast in Pennsylvania, arguing that a 2019 state law that expanded postal voting was unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was dismissed in November by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which said the plaintiffs had waited too long to file the lawsuit and dismissed their proposed remedy as being too extreme.

It is not our role to legitimize such transparent and indiscriminate efforts to overthrow the will of Pennsylvania voters, Judge David N. Wecht wrote in an opinion consistent with the full court order.

In his statement Wednesday, Trump falsely said Parnell was robbed during his campaign last year, what Trump called the 2020 presidential election scam.

Parnell never conceded the race.

He was awarded a Bronze Star for Bravery and a Purple Heart in Afghanistan. He sharply criticized Bidens’ management of the country’s military withdrawal.

The Pennsylvania Senate race is one of many GOP primaries that will test Trump’s lasting influence in the party. The former president also made an early endorsement in the North Carolina Senate race, but other prominent Republicans in that state are backing a better-known candidate.

