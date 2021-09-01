Peace in Afghanistan boon for Pakistani businessmen: President Alvi





ISLAMABAD, September 1 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi said on Wednesday that peace in Afghanistan would prove to be a boon for Pakistani businessmen and that the Central Asian region would open up to trade and the investment.

Speaking at the Fourth Business Excellence Awards Ceremony of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said Pakistan would benefit immensely from the peace and stability in Afghanistan .

The port of Gwadar would be the shortest route for the Central Asian states and trade from those countries would flourish, he added.

Regional stability would catapult Pakistan into a new era of progress as business opportunities increase dramatically, he observed.

He said Pakistan has endured terrorism and the burden of Afghan refugees during the four decades of war in Afghanistan.

Pakistani leaders, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, have continued to emphasize to the world that the Afghan issue can only be resolved through political means and that the use of force and war is not the means to resolve the conflict.

In the conflict, two trillion dollars were spent and tens of thousands of lives lost, but the problem could not be solved, he noted.

He praised the Pakistani military and security agencies for pursuing a sensible policy on Afghanistan.

The president said that Pakistan was making progress in all areas, which could be seen from the progress made by the business community in Islamabad.

Referring to mistakes made by previous governments, he said that looting and corruption in the past has damaged the country’s reputation and corrupt practices have shaken business confidence.

Dr Alvi praised the government for the way it handled the coronavirus pandemic and protected the poor from hunger and unemployment.

In India, the government behaved rudely and its economy was devastated by the ravages of the coronavirus, he continued.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that businesses could not be shut down during the pandemic as it would have created immense financial difficulties, he added.

He said the Pakistan brand should be promoted and businessmen can do it because they work hard, are sincere and honest.

The president said the government would continue to facilitate the business community, adding that the nation could only move forward if it upheld its moral values.

Businessmen should take advantage of loan programs offered by banks. Women should be particularly encouraged and entities like the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce should set up an office to help women and people with disabilities get loans from banks, he added.

The president said the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Ehsaas program to address the basic needs of vulnerable segments of society.

He said women should have the right to inheritance, adding that representatives of chambers of commerce should mentor women to become successful entrepreneurs.

Earlier, the president presented awards to Islamabad businessmen who have run their businesses with distinction and success.

ICCI President Yasir Ilyas Khan, in his speech, briefed the audience on the chamber’s achievements and its efforts in promoting business activities in the capital.

