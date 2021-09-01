NMP is Modi Mudra Pipeline, will lead to monopoly in key sectors: Subodh Kant Sahay in Jammu | India News





JAMMU: Dubbing the recently announced National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) as Modi Mudra Pipeline Scheme, top congressional leader Subodh Kant Sahay said on Wednesday that the domestic assets had been released for sale and that this would have serious negative consequences, leading to a monopoly or duopoly in several sectors.

“There is real concern that NPM will lead to a monopoly (or, at best, a duopoly) in key sectors such as ports, airports, solar power, telecommunications, natural gas, oil and gas. warehousing, the former Union minister said during a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Jammu.

Flanked by JKPCC chief GA Mir among other senior leaders, Sahay said a big lie had been exposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers vehemently denounced Congress and all other previous governments, including the Atal Behari Vajpayee government, ironically, for doing nothing and building nothing for 70 years, as if l India did not achieve independence until May 2014. ”

“However, on August 23, 2021, when the Minister of Finance released a list of assets that were proposed to be monetized, she failed to disclose when those assets were built,” he added.

Raising serious questions about how the Modi government operates, Sahay said there had been no discussions in parliament, there had been no draft NPM document, there had been no no consultation with stakeholders, especially employees and unions, and the policy was formed in secret and suddenly announced. With a stroke of a pen, Modi and his finance minister threatened to reduce India’s public sector assets to near zero.

Stating that nothing was spared, Sahai read the long list of assets to be monetized, including roads (26,700 km), hydroelectric and solar assets (6,000 MW), gas pipelines (8,154 km), petroleum product pipelines (3,930 km), storage assets (2,100,000 Mt), stations (400), passenger train operations (90), freight sheds (265), Konkan Railway and Dedicated Freight Corridor, 2,86,000 optical fibers and 14,917 telecommunications towers, 25 airports, 31 projects in nine major ports and two national stadiums.

He said the annual income currently generated by the chosen assets was not disclosed, that there is no clarity on jobs and bookings, whether the current number of jobs in the monetized units will be maintained. and possibly improved, reservation of scheduled castes, scheduled Tribes and other backward classes be maintained or abolished.

The former Union Minister said that the policy of divestment and privatization has evolved over the years since 1991, but certain criteria have also been set for the choice of units: the supply units of a strategic sector will not be privatized, chronically loss-making units could be privatized, power units with a minimum market share for its products could be privatized and a PSU will be privatized if it promotes competition, it will not be privatized if it leads to a monopoly. These criteria were thrown out the window and no alternative criteria were announced. ”

“Surprisingly, the railways have been phased out as a strategic sector. It is now classified as a non-core asset, although market economies such as the UK, France, Italy and Germany have retained the railways (or most of the country’s rail system) in the public sector, ”Sahay added.

He said there is every possibility that prices will increase in many areas.

