Boost yourself, Boris … and never lock us in again

Did you notice something very strange? Over the past few weeks, there has been a blessed absence of Covid experts in the broadcast media prophesying sorrow and sorrow.

It is possible to skim an entire newsletter on TV or radio without being told by an apocalyptic epidemiologist that the government’s Covid policy is ridiculously lax and doomed to end in calamity.

I fear, however, that our freedom from the know-it-alls that wiggles fingers will be short-lived. They’ll be back soon and may well try to bounce Boris Johnson into another lockdown, euphemistically known as the ‘circuit breaker’. The term is meant to be less alarming.

We can be pretty sure this will happen as children in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are about to return to school, and infection rates are likely to rise. strongly.

They certainly did in Scotland, where most of the students returned to school a few weeks ago.

Since then, daily new cases north of the border have more than doubled.

Of course, there may be additional factors at play, but there is no doubt that schools are ideal breeding grounds for the virus.

Reluctant

It is impossible to say by how much infection rates will increase south of the border. Even pundits have become unusually reluctant to make predictions in the wake of Imperial College London’s latest star gazing from Neil Ferguson (“Professor Lockdown”).

In mid-July, days before the government removed almost all remaining restrictions in England, the professor said it was ‘almost inevitable’ that new cases of Covid would hit 100,000 a day in the UK, and maybe up to 200,000.

As it stands, they peaked at 54,674 on July 17, before halving in early August. They then gradually increased before leveling off over the past week. The average daily infection rate for the seven days leading up to yesterday was 33,570.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll, which had risen for much of August, has been virtually constant over the past week compared to the previous seven days, although yesterday’s figure of 207 is exceptionally high.

Suppose going back to school will increase the number of new cases. When that happens, it’s a racing certainty that the experts will be back on our screens demanding that the government do something.

Scotland’s austere Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has ruled out a “circuit breaker” for the time being.

His uncompromising adviser, Professor Devi Sridhar, admits that a new lockdown would be “unbearable” for the Scots. But that doesn’t mean that in a few weeks she or people like her won’t be asking for new restrictions.

Whatever happens, we must not have another lockdown. It would be a disaster in every way for the psychological health of the nation, for the still faltering economy and for millions of people awaiting hospital operations.

I don’t think the government has prepared the ground for the looming expert ambush.

Granted, he has his work cut out for him and Boris Johnson’s attention can easily be diverted. He must muster his arguments against calls for another crackdown.

Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence-based medicine at the University of Oxford, one of the most sane scientists, and therefore dismissed by the BBC, said in a podcast this week that a spike in England cases is inevitable in the two or three weeks following the passage of the pupils. back.

He says, “If we hold on, it won’t be a problem. If we panic and introduce restrictions again, the cases will flatten out a bit. But then we’re in the same old pickle as before.

In other words, blockages only provide temporary relief. They contain the virus for a while, but they do not get rid of it. We have to learn to live with the Covid, and luckily we can do it thanks to various vaccines.

Of course, they are not foolproof. Some people with a double bite will get sick, and unfortunately very few of them will die. But vaccines at least keep society running smoothly.

Frustration

The government’s response to demands for restrictions, when they arise, should be to stand up for the vaccine and do much more to proselytize it than it has done so far.

A senior intensive care consultant at a leading teaching hospital recently described in the Mail the pity and frustration he and his colleagues feel over the high proportion of Covid patients they treat who have not been vaccinated .

Here is what he wrote: “Looking at their medical notes, I know that all of the Covid patients currently on the unit have been offered the jab, but 90% of those on ventilators here are not vaccinated. I understand. that this figure is about the same in most other units.

Why does the government not do more of this appalling statistic? It should highlight, much more vividly than it did, the enormous protective power of vaccination and the risks to those who will not get bitten.

A few lost souls will continue to avoid the vaccine, as is their right. But I think many hesitant people would take the plunge if the dangers of not doing so were more convincingly illustrated.

Vaccination, not the short-term fix for another lockdown, is the only way society can successfully come to terms with Covid so that we can continue with our lives.

It follows that the government is absolutely right in its intention to offer vaccines to all children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has yet to provide formal guidance to the government. Hopefully he does it quickly.

Certainly, children this age are very unlikely to become seriously ill or die from Covid.

But the elderly, even people with a double bite, are at risk if the disease spreads.

Indeed, children are asked to accept the infinitely small risks of being bitten in order to benefit society as a whole.

We should also welcome the JCVI’s announcement yesterday that around half a million Britons with severely weakened immune systems will be asked for a booster jab in the near future.

Unfortunately, the JCVI is dragging its feet. The program will soon be extended to over 50s. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt was correct yesterday to call for recalls “not just for the clinically vulnerable but for everyone”.

Criticisms

The effects of the jab slowly wear off. As Covid is going to be with us for the foreseeable future, sooner or later we will all need a reminder. In Israel, everyone over the age of 12 received one.

Boris Johnson has been on a roller coaster for 18 months both personally, with his own illness last spring, and as Prime Minister. At one point, things seem to be improving; the next day they are suddenly and dramatically worse.

Now they are about to get worse again, but by how much no one can tell. Given all the criticism of delay that has been leveled at him in the past, Boris may be tempted to do as the self-proclaimed experts tell him.

He shouldn’t. Not this time. Not now. Vaccination, vaccination, vaccination should be his only mantra and never confine again.