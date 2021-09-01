Trump backs opponent of Republican House member who voted to impeach him





Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) speaks during a hearing at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States, June 4, 2020. Al Drago / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday approved Army veteran Joe Kent’s proposal to topple Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from Washington state, who was among the few members of the his party for voting to impeach Trump in January.

Trump has vowed to help Republicans take control of Congress in the November 2022 election and is also working to replace his Republican critics in Congress with loyalists.

Herrera Beutler was among 10 Republican lawmakers who joined House Democrats in a January vote to impeach Trump for inciting insurgency in a fiery speech ahead of the deadly Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill by his supporters .

Trump endorsed in February a former aide who challenges Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, who also voted for impeachment.

The former president also backed Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who was among seven Republicans in that chamber who voted with the Democrats in an unsuccessful attempt to condemn Trump.

Trump said in a statement that Herrera Beutler’s impeachment vote was “against the Republican Party” and that Kent, if elected, would be “a warrior for the America First agenda.”

Herrera Beutler’s campaign manager Parker Truax brushed off Trump’s comments, noting that the lawmaker had outperformed Trump in her district in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In January, Herrera Beutler said that “the President of the United States – United had incited a riot “and that the evidence against him was” beyond dispute “.

She has represented Washington’s 3rd Congressional District since 2011 and was re-elected in 2020 with 56% of the vote.

Herrera Beutler also easily led the Republican field in the fundraising campaign, ending June with more than $ 1 million in the bank.

Kent, whose campaign website touts his allegiance to Trump, had just over $ 500,000, second behind Herrera Beutler among the five Republican candidates who filed campaign finance statements for the period.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-backs-opponent-republican-house-member-who-voted-impeach-him-2021-09-01/

