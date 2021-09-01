Planting target of 1.5 billion trees to be reached by the end of 2021: Amin Aslam – Pakistan





Posted on September 01, 2021 10:52 PM

The objective of creating around 200,000 jobs was to be achieved under the Green Stimulus program

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has announced that the first target of 1.5 billion trees under the 10 billion tree planting project for tsunami (TBTTP) will be reached by the end of 2021. Addressing a press conference here, the Prime Minister’s Assistant on Climate Change mentioned that Pakistan’s clean green vision is very clear with efforts on the ground for ecosystem restoration. Amin Aslam opened his press with the English saying: “When you invest in nature, you are doing the work of God. “

After three years of Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the whole country was leading Prime Minister Imran Khan’s green vision, first implemented in the form of planting a billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has generated some 5,000,000 jobs, he mentioned.

He announced that the first target of 1.5 billion trees under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project (TBTTP) is expected to be met by the end of 2021. “Our government has grown. existing national parks from 30 to 45 with 15 new national parks launched during the Covid-19 lockdown under the Protected Areas Initiative, ”he added.

SAPM said US $ 120 million had been received for Green Stimulus launched by the Prime Minister to support the Covid inactive masses through daily employment in efforts to plant and restore ecosystems.

“The funding will be used from October of this year with all provinces on board. It includes massive and innovative plantation projects, in particular a billion olive trees, a billion tree honey, a mangrove plantation and the induction of electric vehicles as part of the policy is also part of it, ”a he pointed out.

Amin said a target of creating around 200,000 jobs should be met under the green stimulus, adding: “We are launching the stimulus with full planning and mechanism.” Amin pointed out that planting trees was also the advice of the Prophet (SAW) and his sunnah as the trees pray for the one who grew them and protected them.

“The trees have become the identity of Pakistan and the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan is attached to them because the name of the country is counted with the TBTTP,” he said proudly. Pakistan, he said, was receiving green diplomacy assistance through the TBTTP as relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) improved.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two brother countries which would generate jobs in Pakistan, he added. The SAPM informed that it would be launched in October this year, where the Prime Minister was invited by KSA Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for an official visit. “Pakistan will be a key player in this green collaboration,” he noted.

He also informed that a joint task force was being set up with the United States administration after its recent meeting with the President’s special envoy for climate, Senator John Kerry, to promote green collaboration and described his interaction with Senator Kerry as positive.

“We will spend more energy, passion and innovation to promote our vision. But the opposition does not accept it. They should shun their prejudices and play their part in the plantation which was already acclaimed around the world. It is a key symbol of the rise of Pakistan, ”he commented.

Responding to questions from the media, Amin Aslam said the women’s share in the KP planting campaign was promising and would also be mainstreamed during KSA’s green collaboration in the Pakistan component. “We have three green bonds to get green climate finance as part of a new approach,” Amin said.

“It includes green bonds on renewable energy hydropower projects. A US $ 500 million instrument was launched by WAPDA which was six times more in demand in the market, ”he said. A blue bond will soon be launched, based on the carbon assessment of mangroves and marine swamps carried out through the World Bank and absorbs around two billion dollars of carbon, he informed.

The Nature Bond, which was a totally unique effort by Pakistan, would help secure debt repayments through investments in ecological and environmental conservation with the participation of the United Kingdom, Germany and the United Kingdom. Canada, said the minister. Responding to various other questions, he said that an appropriate plan had been developed to actively participate in COP-26 in Glasgow.

Malik Amin Aslam said on Wednesday that UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for hosting the most popular World Environment Day 2021.

He said the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) was the top United Nations and global forum leading climate change mitigation and environmental conservation which first selected Pakistan’s time to host World Environment Day (WED) 2021.

Amin said it was the forum-level highest appreciation for Pakistan to successfully host the 2021 MER celebrations and recognition of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean Green program, which has been practically implemented on field.

The head of UNEP, he said, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and defined the success of his green agenda, adding: published so far on JEM celebrations in 37 languages ​​in 174 countries.

Amin added that Ms. Anderson pointed out in her letter that more than 160 million people have watched and participated in #WorldEnvironmentDay’s social media trends and hashtags as the UNEP webpage is live streamed by 1.5 million people. masses.

“Ms. Inger Anderson called the WED 2021 Pakistan hosted the most successful celebration ever,” he added, saying it took place under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/617819-Target-of-planting-1.5bn-trees-to-be-achieved-by-end-2021:-Amin-Aslam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos