Jamie Raskin, who led Trump’s impeachment by posting memoir on the Capitol riot and the tragic death of his son a week earlier

In the wake of the Capitol Riot, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin plans to release a memoir detailing his experiences during the insurgency and the death of his 25-year-old son a week earlier.

The book will be titled “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth and the Trials of American Democracy,” and will be released on January 4, 2022.

The Washington Post reported on the next book.

I wrote Unthinkable to make sense of two traumatic events in my life, Mr Raskin said in a statement Wednesday. This book is a labor of love written to capture the dazzling life of a brilliant young man in crisis, whom we have lost forever, and the struggle to defend a beautiful nation in crisis, a democracy that we still have the chance to to save.

Mr. Raskin was actively involved in efforts to impeach Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riot and has sharply criticized Republican attempts to downplay the insurgency.

In interviews after the riot, he recounted scenes of terrified lawmakers who thought they were going to die.

All around me, people were calling their wives and husbands, loved ones, to say goodbye to them, he said during Mr. Trump’s second impeachment trial.

He remembered his son-in-law and daughter hiding under a desk and said they thought “they were going to die.

In his remarks, he recalled that rioters beat a policeman with a pole bearing an American flag, claiming that they used it “with spears and punches” against him, “ruthlessly, ruthlessly, tortured by a flagpole with a flag on it which he defended with his very life. “

People died that day, Raskin said. The officers ended up with head and brain damage. People’s eyes were gouged out. An officer had a heart attack. An officer lost three fingers that day. Two policemen committed suicide.

The senator recalled that members of Congress had removed their pins so that they could not be identified as lawmakers by Trump supporters who revolted outside their chambers.

He told the assembled senators that what happened in the Capitol Riot “cannot be our future.

The week before the riot, Tommy, Mr. Raskin’s 25-year-old son, committed suicide after battling depression.

“Tommy was remarkable from the start,” Mr. Raskin told NPR. “He had a photographic memory and, like some other children in our family, knew all the presidents and vice-presidents in order. But it wasn’t his mind that marked him as so extraordinary. It was his heart. The stories of his love and compassion are absolutely amazing. “

