Iran and the reconciliation campaign in the region

TEHRAN A wind of reconciliation is blowing over the region. Many countries are strengthening their relations after years of antagonism. But will this desire for reconciliation expand to include a thaw in Iran-Saudi Arabia relations?

On August 30, as many observers were busy delving into the outcome of the Baghdad regional summit, a very important telephone conversation took place between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander. from Saudi Arabia. Emirates Armed Forces and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey.

The two leaders discussed the prospects of strengthening relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples, the official UAE news agency WAM reported. He said they had exchanged views on a number of issues of international and regional interest.

This conversation came nearly a week after UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a surprise visit to Turkey, where he met Erdogan.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi have been at daggers drawn over the past decade since the eruption of several upheavals in some Arab countries. While Turkey, along with Qatar, supported Islamist factions such as the Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as Egypt and Bahrain, have strongly opposed the rise of the political Islam.

This political polarization reached its peak in 2017 when a quartet of Arab states from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade for its alignment. on the Islamists and Turkey.

But disagreements began to fade earlier this year when Saudi Arabia hosted a summit of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council with the participation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Al Ula summit accelerated reconciliation between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt with Qatar and, more recently, Turkey. The recent regional summit in Baghdad changed what remained of the disagreements between these countries. In Baghdad, the Emir of Qatar met Egyptian President Adel Fattah al-Sisi, a rare encounter that served as the last clue of reconciliation in the region. A few days earlier, Sheikh Tamim had met Sheikh Tahnoun.

And Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Sanad Loza will travel to Ankara on September 7-8 to hold the second round of exploratory talks with Turkish officials aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries.

Amid all this, Iran has established itself as the only country in the region whose relations with its regional rivals have remained strained and strained. But will this trend continue or will Iran, too, jump on the reconciliation train?

First of all, it should be noted that Iran had already joined the reconciliation movement but no tangible success was achieved. Iran has repeatedly announced that it is ready to open a new chapter with Saudi Arabia. Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif even said he was ready to go to Riyadh and send an ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

In addition, since April, Iran and Saudi Arabia have started several rounds of exploratory talks in Baghdad alongside nuclear talks between Iran and major world powers in Vienna.

But all of these diplomatic efforts have failed to break down the wall of mistrust currently prevailing in Iranian-Saudi relations, which was cut in 2016 after a crowd of Iranian protesters angry at the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric by Saudi Arabia stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran. .

Some in the region would like to predict that Tehran and Riyadh, even if they continue their talks, are unlikely to come to an agreement on patching up their relationship because the type of rivalry between the two countries is far more different than the one between, for example, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. For the rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia has deeply rooted implications on the ground.

But it is too early to be disappointed with the prospect of a thaw in Tehran-Riyadh relations simply because talks between the Iranians and their Saudi counterparts have not yet come to an end.

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi recently announced that the fourth round of Iranian-Saudi talks are expected to take place soon. Speaking at an event in Baghdad, the ambassador said: “So far we have had three rounds of talks with the Saudi side, and the fourth will take place after the formation of the new Iranian government.

Stressing that Iran is a great civilized country and that it is ready for any kind of dialogue with other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Masjedi said, Iran declared itself ready for dialogue and peace and reached out to help neighboring countries and the region.