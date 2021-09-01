Republicans ‘begging Trump to help them impeach Biden’ as calls escalate for his withdrawal over Afghanistan crisis





The REPUBLICS are said to be begging Donald Trump to help them impeach Joe Biden as calls mount for the president’s impeachment due to the crisis in Afghanistan.

The former Commander-in-Chief has spoken to several GOP lawmakers on the matter, according to The Daily Beast.

Donald Trump has spoken to several GOP lawmakers about Biden’s impeachment, reports showCredit: AP

Pressure builds on Biden after America’s longest war ended Monday nightCredit: EPA

He has reportedly been asked to publicly support calls to impeach Biden and invoke the 25th Amendment, but he is hesitant to add his name to the cause.

A Trump spokesperson denied the report, but the Daily Beast said two Republican sources confirmed the calls to them.

Pressure is mounting on Biden after the United States’ longest war ended on Monday night.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said on Tuesday: “We call, very darkly, for the resignation of this chairman, Joe Biden.”

Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA), said calling on Biden to resign was the appropriate step before prosecuting impeachment offenses, which ha[ve] occurred.”

Trump said Biden should apologize to the world for the chaos caused as the United States was forced to scramble to evacuate before the August 31 deadline when the Taliban regained control of the country.

The pullout was a disaster, Trump told Fox Business on Tuesday morning.

Biden criticized him for making the initial withdrawal agreement with the Taliban. He continued to defend the withdrawal on Tuesday, calling it a success.

AMERICAN LEFT BEHIND

The confirmation that some American citizens had been left behind drew fierce rebuke from a number of lawmakers who called on the president to step down or face impeachment.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said his former friend had “ignored good advice” and “has been like this for 40 years.”

He said Biden had committed a “dereliction of duty” by leaving “hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines.”

Graham also said the move “abandoned” the “thousands of Afghans who fought honorably on our side.”

The speed with which the Taliban captured Kabul took the Biden administration by surprise and the president is doomed at home and abroad for his handling of an evacuation that unfolded in chaos.

Heartbreaking scenes at the airport saw Afghans attempt to grab hold of a C-17 transport plane as it raced down the runway.

A suicide bombing on August 26 then killed 13 US servicemen and some 169 Afghans.

“HE SHOULD BE IMPECACHED”

House Republicans tweeted Monday: “Today @POTUS abandoned hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines. Let it sink in.”

Republican Congressman Jody Hice said: “If Biden refuses to resign, he should be impeached.”

And Representative Debbie Lesko has also called for her resignation.

It emerged Tuesday that Biden had pressured the former Afghan president to create a “perception” that the government could beat the Taliban.

LAST SOLDIER’S SHARE

U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, was pictured on a night vision camera aboard a transport plane shortly before midnight Monday.

The XVIII Airborne Corps called him the last soldier to leave Kabul after the 20-year war that claimed the lives of more than 2,400 Americans.

The Taliban celebrated the withdrawal by shooting weapons and fireworks into the sky and entered Kabul International Airport on Tuesday.

Biden continued to defend the pullout on Tuesday, calling it a successCredit: Getty

