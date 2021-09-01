Thackeray government pursues policy of revenge against Center, says MoS Raosaheb Danve









New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Criticizing the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Danve said on Wednesday that the Thackeray government blamed the Center for its failures and arrest those who speak of the development work carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further alleged that the government of Maharashtra was pursuing a “policy of revenge”.

Danve was referring to the recent arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane by the Maharashtra government for his alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to ANI, Danve said: “In the past two years this has completely failed. The alliance partners do not coordinate with each other. Whatever failures the state has witnessed over the past 2 years, they still hold the Center to account. that the way Narayan Rane was arrested was wrong. It is wrong to arrest a leader only because he is from the opposition and wants to go among the people and inform the people of the politics of the Center. The court also released him. The kind of politics that takes place in Maharashtra, is done with a sense of revenge. Whatever incident has happened in the past 2 years, Shiv Sena wants to blame the Center. This policy is only a vengeful policy. “

Challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to open malls amid the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19, Danve said Thackeray was following double standards by accusing BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra of rounding up the crowd in in the midst of the current pandemic.

“They opened everything, they opened the malls where there are swimming pools, liquor stores, which attracts a lot of people, so why blame Jan Ashirvad Yatra?” the minister questioned

“The Prime Minister is also worried about COVID-19, we are also worried – but the yatras we took out were not to attract crowds. Previously we would go to every tehsil and call all the people in tehsil and we gathered there to communicate directly with them. But this is not done at this time. We go to each village, but no crowd is gathered, “said the minister.

He further alleged that the government of Maharashtra is “so afraid” of taking Prime Minister Modi’s name that it is arresting people who talk about the development that has taken place under his leadership.

Danve said: “We aim to let people know what Modi ji government has done, what COVID related work has been done by the Center in the past 2 years. But the Maharashtra government is so afraid to take the name of Modi ji that the MVA government arrest those who communicate with the public and tell them about the developments that have taken place under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji. What is this kind of policy? “

“Who gave the notice to Suresh Kalmadi?” At that time there was our government. Didn’t the people of the BJP receive the ED notice? if your intention is clear then there is nothing to fear from ED, CBI advice, “he added. (ANI)

