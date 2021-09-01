Boris wanted to be the next Churchill. He looks more like Merkel’s heir

I used to believe Boris Johnson wanted to be a 21st century Winston Churchill, a larger than life Prime Minister who defines the era and is dedicated to making Britain great again. Rather, it appears he aspires to be the next Angela Merkel, an extraordinarily popular leader whose Machiavellian managerialism has enabled her to last forever, accomplishing incredibly little, ruining her party and bequeathing a country in shambles.

As always, popular opinion was wrong. Merkel might have been anti-Trump, but she has a lot more in common with Johnson, in fact, than she has with Emmanuel Macron or Joe Biden. Johnson did not invent cakeism: Merkel did. With the obvious exception of Brexit, the closer you look at the behavior of the two leaders, the easier it is to discern a common approach called Merksonism or Johnskelism.

The strategy of the German Chancellors was to put themselves first and woo popularity by making all parties believe that she was one of them. Does this remind us of someone? Surprisingly, the trick worked for her for 16 years. She’s a Triangular Master, just like Johnson and, of course, just like Tony Blair.

If the only thing that matters is power at all costs, she was the exceptional political genius of her generation, her false audacity, her so-called semi-puritanism a brilliant marketing trick as effective as any Johnsonian wheezing.

She was, it seems, everyone’s hero. To the naive establishment elites, she was Angela the chief technocrat, the creator of the great left-right coalitions, the embodiment of European centrism, a balanced anti-popularist who listened to the experts. For the conservatives, it was the guarantor of the budgetary discipline which has viciously slapped the south of libertine Europe. To voters on the left, she delivered a Social Democratic manifesto basically stolen from the opposition, introduced the very first federal minimum wage, and abandoned almost all conservative economic and social principles. She was an environmentalist when it suited her, ditching nuclear after the Fukushima disaster in 2011, which meant she had to rely more and more on fossil fuels, an incredibly hypocritical result.

The simple truth, and this must be a crucial lesson for Johnson, if he does not want to fall into the same catastrophic trap, is that she had little political philosophy other than self-preservation. She put longevity above genuine achievements and popularity above tackling Germany’s real problems.

Its intransigence and miscalculations led to Brexit, marking the beginning of the end of the European dream and therefore the dismal failure of German foreign policy since 1945. Its mismanagement of the 2015 refugee crisis fueled the populist right. and created a permanent rift with Eastern Europe which will ultimately destroy the EU.

An anti-Communist East German, she ended up sucking Vladimir Putin and kissing Nordstream 2. German tax deductions fell from 34.3% of GDP in 2004 to 38.8% in 2019, energy prices have exploded and the country’s infrastructure is dilapidated. Its economy survives only thanks to the labor market reforms that preceded it and the fact that the euro is much cheaper than the Deutsche Mark would have been.

The result is a gigantic and disastrous mess: a Germany in structural decline, the most overrated political leader of her generation, yet the most popular. Almost unique, as she prepares to step down, she enjoys a strong level of clear approval not only in Germany but also internationally. And so what ? What lasting value has it achieved? History books will be scathing or, more likely, crush it.

In another big warning to Johnson, his big shift in strategy to the left to straddle center did not survive his tenure. He has simply moved the Overton window to the left and is on the verge of handing over power to the Social Democrats and crushing his Christian Democrats. An SDP-Greens-Left coalition could still be a possible outcome of this month’s elections, a nightmarish bookend for Merkel’s reign.

Hope Johnson is watching. More than any prime minister, he is obsessed with opinion polls. He has no political friends: his authority stems entirely from his exceptional popularity and the fact that his party remains above 40% in the polls. MPs didn’t like him, but they wanted a Brexiteer that could defeat Corbyn.

That’s why Johnson is even more eager to be loved than your average politician. He wants hip city dwellers and leftists on bicycles to support him. He wants SUV driving ambitious northern owners to support him. He thirsts for approval from supporters of the lockdown and anti-containment, work-from-home advocates and those who wish to return to their offices. He wants to spend more because he can’t say no and doesn’t want to alienate anyone.

He delivered Brexit, a monumental achievement that will secure him a glowing place in history, unlike Merkel. But since then his agenda has run out of steam. He lost Dominic Cummings and failed to replace him. His green revolution is a consensus among left elites around the world, including Keir Starmers Labor. It is doing nothing to address the structural deficiencies of the NHS, and its welfare plan will be a disaster.

He presides over a drop in educational standards and does little to fight illegal immigration. Planning reform is stuck and will not be enough to cope with crazy house prices. It does not deregulate or correct the flaws in our macroeconomic policy. He did not reform human rights, nor reorganize Whitehall. Its anti-revival counter-revolution has stalled. He doesn’t even seem able to name Paul Dacre at Ofcom. It doesn’t level up: HS2 is a disaster. It raises taxes and increases the cost of living.

Johnson might want to be like Merkel, but it won’t work. His popularity will collapse and his decline will threaten the popularity of his likely successors, who should prompt him to do an about-face.

The lesson is simple, Prime Minister. You cannot be friends with everyone. Don’t just court popularity. Action is what really matters: Britain calls for sensible, conservative and liberal reforms. Reread some of your old columns, dust off your Churchill biography, and most importantly, stop trying to emulate Angela Merkel. You can do so much better than that.