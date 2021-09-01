Utah governors’ COVID deals, votes on Biden, Trump spark national interest





Utah Governor Spencer Cox is gaining more national attention for his nuanced political stances and his fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an article published Wednesday, Politico described the tempered tone of governors on topics ranging from COVID-19 vaccinations to social issues as what sets Cox apart from many of his Republican peers in their post-Donald Trump politics.

Cox spoke with the national outlet about the feelings of the Utahns about past and current presidents of nations. Cox did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016, supported Trump in the 2020 Republican primary, but did not vote for Trump or current President Joe Biden in the 2020 general election.

Most Utahns aren’t as interested in culture wars and some of the things that divide (the country), Cox told the national media.

We are working very hard to find common ground. We work hard and have said before that the Utah Republican Party is big enough for Mitt Romney and Mike Lee and we really believe it. I am close to both.

Still, Utah voted overwhelmingly for Trump in both elections, even though many Utah Republicans grappled with his brash style. Cox said it wasn’t surprising.

If the choice is between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump and Joe Biden, then Republicans will vote Republican. Donald Trump has finished lower than any Republican in the past 40 years in terms of overall share of the vote, so most people will tell you that they really like the policies that have been accomplished, but people like me. said they didn’t like his Twitter account and they didn’t. like personal attacks. It’s definitely more the style here with the Utah GOP.

As to who will run for president on the Republican ticket in 2024? Cox said he had no good guesses, saying there was no clear favorite in the eyes of the Utahns.

In politics, a few years is a lifetime. While I feel confident enough to predict what will happen at the state level, at the national level, I am lost. I was wrong in 2016 and I don’t know if I have any confidence in what will happen … I don’t think anyone predicted that Donald Trump would win the nomination or the presidency in 2016 and so Perhaps it is Dwayne The Rock Johnson who is the Dark Horse leader for 2024 running as Republican or Democrat. So I really have no idea. I don’t think there’s a clear favorite in Utah.

Cox, a Republican who caught the nation’s attention for his calls for political civility, was one of seven governors Biden selected to serve on a bipartisan national council, the Board of Governors, tasked with strengthening federal collaboration and state on major national security issues.

Governor Spencer Cox, center, raises his hands in the air as he enters the Chamber of the House after being jokingly introduced as Governor Gary Herbert by Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, at the end of the 2021 legislative session in the House Chamber on the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 5, 2021. Steve Griffin, Deseret News It could have been worse

Cox also spoke about how he navigated difficult waters with a GOP-controlled Utah legislature that pushed several pieces of legislation to withdraw some of his executive emergency. Power. A law, dubbed the endgame bill, ended Utah’s COVID-19 restrictions and limited the ability of government officials to issue new orders, including universal mask warrants. The law requires that bylaws be approved by legislative bodies.

Utah is now on a list of four other states with statewide bans on mask warrants that are under investigation by the Federal Department of Education to see if their bans violate the civil rights of students with disabilities.

It could have been worse, Cox said of the legislation.

When asked why he signed the bill, Cox said he and his team weren’t thrilled with the bill, but we were able to get a lot more time before the game ended.

I honestly believe we saved lives by doing it this way and so while it wasn’t perfect it was better than the alternative. There was no Delta variant at that time. … So looking back and all that stuff, knowing what we knew then, getting those extra weeks was really important to getting people vaccinated.

Today, Cox continues to grapple with the Utah Legislature’s control over the ability of state officials to respond in real time to the COVID-19 crisis. As the state’s hospital capacity reaches new heights amid the spread of highly contagious delta variants, Cox questioned whether school districts should be given more streamlined tools to quell COVID-19 outbreaks, including the possibility of temporarily requiring masks once school case rates reach a certain threshold.

Tuesday’s Deseret News highlighted conversations Cox had behind the scenes with legislative leaders on the issue. On Wednesday and Thursday, the governor is due to meet with lawmakers in caucus meetings to present two public health orders he is proposing or to present ideas from lawmakers if they don’t like his own.

