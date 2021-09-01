How to make money investing in China, repression be damned







For many in the West, China today seems like a frightening place to invest, given its regulatory crackdown on companies that have played a significant role in the country’s breathtaking economic growth. But not to Mark Mobius, one of the pioneers of investing in Emerging Markets (EM), with a long period of good Chinese equity returns. Where some investors are scared of major stocks like that of online giant Alibaba Group Holding, whose shares are down 30% this year, Mobius sees a buying opportunity. It hurts when Alibaba goes down, he told CNBC. But big caps like this make good choices. The Communist-led central authority says it wants better-run and more open businesses, noted the longtime Wall Street luminary, who now runs his own shop, Mobius Capital Partners. After the kicking of the current government was over, Mobius said there would be a beneficial outcome: with more demands, [corporate] governance will improve a lot. At the same time, he added, the plight of large companies highlights the advantage of buying shares in smaller companies that the Beijing regime does not rely on. There is no doubt that the risks of investing in Chinese stocks are higher lately. The government has stifled the long-awaited public offer on Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba fintech. It also curbs the autonomy of tutoring companies and discourages Chinese equity offerings elsewhere, notably in the United States. For President Xi Jinping, who says he wants to move towards common prosperity, the increased restrictions make it clear that the government still runs the country and not the increasingly profitable capitalist entities such as Alibaba and its billionaire founder Jack Ma, whose outspoken has recently gone mute. This new policy has cooled investors from outside China, who were previously keen to invest their money in the world’s second-largest economy. China enthusiasts like Ark Invests Cathie Wood have reduced their exposure there. In the first half of August, according to the data tracker Global EPFR, investors withdrew $ 3 billion from China. And the iShares MSCI China exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have fallen 12% this year. Since the end of July, Mobius Emerging Markets Fund had 15.6% of its money in China, which was in third place behind India (21.8%) and Taiwan (17.6%). Prior to founding his own investment house in 2018, Mobius led Franklin Templeton for 25 years, making him a leader in emerging markets investing. In his interview with CNBC, he pointed out that while Chinese stocks are currently down, those of India and other emerging countries are doing quite well. Related stories: Cathie Wood cuts China’s actions, wary of Beijing crackdown How China’s metal price crackdown could thwart commodity boom How emerging markets regained their Mojo Tags: Alibaba, Cathy Wood, China, Chinese stocks, crackdown, Franklin Templeton, iShares MSCI China, Jack Ma, Mark Mobius, Xi Jinping

