Rahul Gandhi lashes out at government over rising fuel prices, claims poor people’s wealth has been transferred to PM’s ‘friends’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday denounced the rise in government prices and alleged that farmers, small traders and the working class were demonetized and the wealth of the poor was being transferred to capitalist “friends of the prime minister” .

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was panicked and unable to cope with the reality of the country, suffering from the structural problem and in need of a new perspective.

Gandhi also alleged that by seeing the panicked prime minister, China also hatches its own plan seeing that India is in an “economic and leadership crisis” it might get something out of it.

Criticizing the Center against rising prices for home cooking gas, diesel and gasoline, he claimed the government had earned up to 23 lakh crore rupees from taxes on these products over the past seven years. , and asked where the money had gone.

“The interesting thing is that on one side there is a demonetization with the farmers, workers, small traders, MSMEs, contract workers, the wage class, honest industrialists affected and on the other side there is There is a spectacular monetization. Their 3 or 5 big industrialists friends of the Prime Minister benefit from it. There is a transfer of wealth from the poor, the weak, to the friends of the Prime Minister “, he declared during a press conference.

“There is a structural failure and the government is in panic. The government and Narendra Modi are afraid because he is unable to keep the promises made to the people. He sees it and he’s in a panic. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance are both in a panic and they do not know what to do. This is the reality, ”he said, adding that they are living off the rise in fuel prices.

He said he wanted young people across the country to think about this as it was a question about their future and should ask who this Rs 23 lakh crore money is going to. He alleged that this money was taken from the pockets of ordinary people, including farmers, workers and the poor through taxes on gasoline, gasoline and diesel.

Gandhi also alleged that while the assets of the people and that of this country are passed on to 3 or 4 favorite people of the prime minister, the finance minister calls it monetization.

The former congressman said the government has come up with a new concept of GDP, in which an increase in GDP means an increase in the prices of gas, diesel and gasoline.

He said that the day international crude oil prices rise to around $ 90-100 per barrel, things will get out of hand here.

“The GDP – gas-diesel-gasoline prices continue to rise, which only benefits industrial friends. Ask whoever is responsible,” he also said in a Hindi tweet.

When asked why people weren’t on the streets protesting the government, Gandhi said their voices were systematically suppressed and the media did not highlight it either.

“But, there is tremendous anger among the people and it will finally come out,” he said.

Comparing the economic situation to that of the 1991 crisis, he said: “Today’s problem is not cyclical, but structural and without changing direction and vision we cannot get out of it.

He said that the economic policies pursued by Congress from 1991 to 2012 ceased to work after some time and that a new approach was needed in this regard. Congress, he said, gave a new perspective to economic policies after the catastrophic failure of 1990.

“The prime minister should give a new perspective, which he doesn’t. The finance minister doesn’t get it. The prime minister should talk to experts,” Gandhi said, suggesting that Congress can send him experts. ‘he doesn’t want to talk to those in government.

“Narendra Modi promised to bring a new approach, but he didn’t. is to be given.

Referring to the boom in the stock markets, the congressional leader said only around 50 companies were taking advantage and the rest that form the backbone and would provide job opportunities are closing. “All this work is to strengthen 5 to 7 people,” he alleged.

The rise in gasoline and diesel prices affects everyone in the country and has both direct and indirect effects, as the costs of transporting each product increase when there is an increase in diesel prices and the country bears a huge cost because of this dramatic increase, said the congressman.

He also compared the prices of cooking gas cylinders, gasoline and diesel between when the UPA was in power in early 2014 and today.

Gandhi said that in 2014, when the UPA left office in 2014, the price of LPG gas was Rs 410 per cylinder, which has now risen to Rs 885 per cylinder, an increase of 116%. Gasoline was at Rs 71.51 per liter and is now at Rs 101.34, an increase of 42%, while diesel was at Rs 57.28 and is now at Rs 88.77 per liter, an increase by 55%.

International prices for gasoline, diesel and cooking gas have been falling since 2014, but prices continue to rise in India, he said.

Congress attacked the government over the rising prices of gasoline, diesel and LPG and demanded that they be reduced by removing taxes.