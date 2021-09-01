Trump’s Stimulus Made Your Boss Pay Up To $ 5,250 In Your Student Loans A Year





Trump’s stimulus created a tax-free incentive for employers to help pay off workers’ student debt.

It allows employers to pay up to $ 5,250 per year on worker student loans until 2025.

Some CEOs say American companies should get involved and help employees manage the cost of education.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

While only federal student loans are part of the larger conversation about debt cancellation, President Donald Trump’s CARES law passed in March 2020 has prompted employers to pay off student debt – both federal loans and private – for their workers.

In December, the Trump administration extended until 2025 a provision of the CARES Act that allows companies to repay up to $ 5,250 in student debt owed by their employees per year tax-free, meaning that payments would be excluded from payroll and income taxes for both the employee and the employer.

Before the pandemic, around 8% of companies offered student debt repayment, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, and although it is not clear how many companies used the pandemic-era incentive , some CEOs stress the importance of participating.

“Businesses are the beneficiaries of the education that students receive,” Dan Rosensweig, CEO of online education company Chegg, told Axios. “So we should be ready to help them reduce [student debt] – or pay it off completely. “

Chegg launched a student debt repayment program in 2019, and since then around $ 700,000 has been repaid for its employees, Axios reported.

Big companies like Staples, Aetna, and Estee Lauder also offer this benefit, and in May, Insider spoke to Greg Poulin, CEO of Goodly – a company that helps employers offer student debt repayment as a employee benefit – who worked with Congress to make the benefit tax-free.

“The arguments for employer sponsored student loan repayment programs are straightforward,” said Poulin. “Six in ten jobs now require post-secondary education beyond high school; yet, due to the increasing cost of higher education, a college degree remains incredibly out of reach for millions of Americans without the help of student loans. “

The story continues

Lawmakers are also working to help employees pay off student loans. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon introduced a bill in May to allow employers to make matching contributions to a 401 (k) pension plan while employees pay off their student loans.

“As the cost of higher education continues to skyrocket, so does debt,” Wyden said in a statement. “Americans need to be able to save for retirement, even while paying off their loans.”

He added that while he supports the cancellation of student debt, it is important to put “all options on the table” to ease the burden. President Joe Biden has so far written off $ 9.5 billion in student debt, but that remission has only been targeted at certain groups of borrowers. This is only 0.6% of the total of the $ 1.7 trillion problems, and there is no update on large-scale debt cancellation.

Meanwhile, companies are taking other steps to make education more affordable for their employees. Target and Walmart, for example, have become the last to cover their workers’ tuition fees.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trumps-stimulus-created-incentive-boss-155808358.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos