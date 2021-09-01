CPL 2021 JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update





Prediction CPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 Team

CPL 2021 – JAM vs SKN Dream11 prediction, Fantasy cricket tips, Play XI, pitch report, Dream11 squad, Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury update. They will face each other for the first time in this season of the Hero CPL T20.

12 JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Match Details:

Game 12 of the Hero CPL T20 will see the Jamaica Tallawahs take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 2 at Warner Park.

This game is scheduled to start at 4.30am IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

12 JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Match Preview:

Jamaica Tallawahs will face the St Lucia Kings for the first time in this season’s twelfth game of the Hero CPL T20.

Jamaica Tallawahs are currently placed second on this season’s Hero CPL T20 points table while St Lucia Kings are currently placed at the top of the points table.

Jamaica Tallawahs has played three games this season of the Hero CPL T20 where they have won two games while St Lucia Kings have also played three games this season where they have won all of those games.

JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Match 12 weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 25 ° C on match day with 79% humidity and a wind speed of 13 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

12 JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Pitch Report:

Warner Park is a hitter-friendly wicket and should be of great help to batsmen in both innings. There is very little help offered for the leaders at the start, and the spinners will be important in the intermediate overs.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 157.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The batting team don’t have good records here. They have a payout percentage of 40 on this track.

12 JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Match 12 Probable XIs:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (week), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards

Bench: Imran Khan, Qais Ahmad, Jason Mohammed

Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Sherfane Rutherford, Asif Ali, Joshua Da Silva (week), Dwayne Bravo (c), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Jon- Russ jaggesar

Bench: Rayad Emrit, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bopara

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Andre Russell is a right-handed batsman and fast right-arm pitcher for Jamaica Tallawahs. He has smashed 56 races and grabbed 3 wickets in this tournament so far.

Migael Pretorius is a right-handed batsman and medium-fast right-arm pitcher for Jamaica Tallawahs. He has scored 17 points and picked up 9 wickets in this tournament so far.

Dwayne Bravo is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast pitcher for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He has managed 69 runs and has taken 2 wickets in this tournament so far.

Evin Lewis is a left-handed batsman with the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots who opens the innings for them. He has hammered 98 points in this tournament so far.

JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Match 12 Captain & Vice Captain’s Pick:

Captain Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

Vice-Captain Evin Lewis, Migael Pretorius

Game suggestion XI No.1 for team JAM vs SKN Dream11:

Goalkeeper Devon Thomas

Drummers Evin Lewis (VC), Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Kennar Lewis

All-rounders Andre Russell (C), Dwayne Bravo, Fabien Allen

Bowlers Migael Pretorius, Dominic Drakes, Fidel Edwards

JAM vs SKN Dream11 prediction

Game suggestion XI No.2 for team JAM vs SKN Dream11:

Goalkeeper Devon Thomas, Chadwick Walton

Drummers Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali

The versatile Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo (C), Fabien Allen

Bowlers Migael Pretorius (VC), Dominic Drakes, Fidel Edwards

JAM vs SKN Dream11 prediction

JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Match 12 Expert Tips:

Andre Russell will be a safe captain choice for the mini-big leagues. Haider Ali and Chadwick Walton are the punters here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3.

JAM vs SKN Hero CPL 2021 Match 12 Likely Winners:

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots are expected to win this game.

