Syrian oil spill from Baniyas power plant spreads to Mediterranean





(Reuters) – A massive fuel oil leak occurred last week at a power plant in Baniyas, located on the Syrian Mediterranean coast, according to naval tracking company Tanker Trackers. Turkey is taking all measures to prevent an oil spill from Syria spreading to the Karpas coast in northern Cyprus, the Turkish vice president said on Monday (August 30th). "We are taking the necessary measures by mobilizing all the means at our disposal without leaving any chance for the spill to turn into an environmental disaster," Fuat Oktay told Anadolu news agency. Relevant ministries discussed the situation "promptly" during the day, Oktay said, adding that the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure would take the necessary measures at sea and the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization on the Karpas coast. Stressing that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also following developments closely, Oktay said: "We are in contact with the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, as well as with the authorities of the TRNC . The Turkish Embassy is [also] follow the matter closely. The air and sea units of the Turkish Coast Guard command are planning to conduct flights to determine the current position of the slick in the sea, he added. A delegation with the director general of environmental management will also visit the TRNC on Tuesday, he said. The goal is to control the slick on the high seas before it reaches the shore, he said. "In this context, all the organizations concerned are mobilized and are closely monitoring the file," he added. "The progression of oil leaks from Syria to our island is being closely monitored by the Prime Minister, all relevant ministries and units in cooperation with Turkey, homeland," TRNC Prime Minister Ersan Saner said, according to a report. press release from the Prime Minister. "No one should doubt that whatever is necessary will be done to prevent our country from being hurt by this spill," Saner added. A crisis unit has been set up within the Prime Ministry to monitor the progress of the oil spill towards Cyprus. "We are happy that the oil spill does not reach the TRNC. But it is sad that wherever he goes it causes serious damage because there is huge amounts of oil, "said Turkish Cypriot Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoglu. Report by Abdullah Yasin Guler (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters

