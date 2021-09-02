Taliban Affiliate Al-Qaeda Calls For Liberation Of Kashmir In Global Jihad | World news





Narendra Modi’s government noted with concern the statement released on Tuesday by Taliban affiliate Al-Qaeda praising the US-appointed Pashtun Sunni terrorist group for humiliating and defeating US forces and then expelling them from Afghanistan and virtually urging Islamist forces to launch global jihad to liberate Palestine, the Islamic Maghreb, Somalia, Yemen and Kashmir from the enemies of Islam. Al-Qaeda’s declaration came the day top Taliban leader Sher Mohammed Stanakzai assured the Indian envoy to Qatar that no anti-Indian activity would be allowed in Afghanistan. As US President Joe Biden claimed victory in Afghanistan after what he called the decimation of Al Qaeda and the murder of their leader Osama bin Laden, Al Qaeda’s statement shows the group is alive in Afghanistan as he sought the allegiance of the supreme leader of the Taliban, Mullah Hibatullah. Akundzada and two previous Ameer-ul-Momeen from the Islamist group including Mullah Omar. Just as the Taliban never raised the issue of Kashmir, so they also never criticized the Al Qaeda group. The statement reveals that the so-called liberation of Afghanistan was the first step and a precursor of global jihad by the Islamist group. It is obvious that the capture of Kabul by the Taliban made the group a rallying point for all jihadists around the world. Al-Qaeda on Tuesday called on the Taliban to “liberate” Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen and other “Islamic lands” just as they liberated Afghanistan from US occupation. In a message praising the Taliban, the terror group said the insurgent victory in Afghanistan demonstrates what the Islamic nation is capable of, adding that jihad is the only path to victory and empowerment. “It is time for you to prepare for the next stage of the struggle, the way of which was opened by the victory of the rebel Afghan nation,” al-Qaeda said, claiming that the victory of the Taliban is a prelude to liberation . from the rest of the Islamic nations. Read also | Taliban discuss Kabul airport operations during official meeting with Dutch delegates in Doha The terrorist group, co-founded by Osama bin Laden in 1988, claimed that the complete withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan had humiliated the United States and tarnished its global reputation. Calling Afghanistan a graveyard of empires and an impregnable stronghold of Islam, al-Qaeda said the war-torn country had successfully defeated and ousted an invading imperialist power twice in less than two centuries. The group sent its congratulations to the Supreme Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. On this historic occasion, we would like to extend our congratulations to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, especially the leader of the believers, Hibbatullah Akhundzada, he said. The Taliban have repeatedly assured other countries, including India and the United States, that they will not allow terrorist groups to use Afghan soil against them. In the peace agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban that led to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, Islamic fundamentalists specifically committed to preventing al-Qaeda and other terrorist networks from using the soil Afghan. It is time for you to prepare for the next stage of the struggle, the path of which was opened by the victory of the rebel Afghan nation. With Allah’s help, this historic victory will pave the way for the Muslim masses to free themselves from the despotic tyrant rule that has been imposed by the West on the Islamic world, al-Qaeda has appealed.

