Politics
Vatican diplomacy makes the difference | Georges weigel
Ton June 25, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See’s secretary for relations with states – commonly referred to as the Vatican’s foreign minister – told a press conference that he and his colleagues did not believe that the Vatican was speaking publicly about the massive repression underway in Hong Kong. would make any difference. I beg you not to agree. The Vatican’s vocal plea for human rights as basic as religious freedom, freedom of expression, freedom of association and freedom of the press in Hong Kong could indeed make a difference. Let me count the ways.
It would make a great spiritual and moral difference for brave Hong Kong Catholics like my friend Jimmy Lai, currently in prison, and noble pro-democracy lawyer Martin Lee. These men rightly wonder why sounds of silence prevail in Rome as they are persecuted, pursued and imprisoned for living the truths taught by the Lord they follow and the Church they love.
It would make a huge difference for hard-pressed Catholics in Hong Kong and mainland China. Many of these brave men and women feel abandoned by the central authorities of the Church, and they wonder why. They understand that what the Chinese Communist government wants is not a dialogue with the Vatican but the complete subordination of Catholicism to the Chinese party-state and its program of sinicizing all religions. They do not accept the idea that trucking totalitarians like Xi Jinping will ultimately improve their situation, because they know that their struggle, like the struggle of the Churches in Central and Eastern Europe after World War II, is a game for everyone. zero sum: someone will win, and someone will lose.
It would make a difference for the future of evangelism in China. The Chinese Communist regime is not immortal. When it disappears, as it inevitably will, China will become the greatest field of Christian mission since the arrival of Europeans in the Western Hemisphere in the 16th century. The comparative advantage will lie with those Christian communities who resisted the hateful regime that collapsed, not those who tried to compromise with the non-accommodating. Shortly after Archbishop Gallaghers remarked, National exam editorialized as follows: In the future, when China is a free country, it will look back only with disgust for the countless American corporations, institutions and celebrities who helped establish an authoritarian regime under the United States. misconception that the Chinese people are perfectly satisfied. live indefinitely without the fundamental freedoms we have taken for granted for over 200 years. No Vatican diplomat should want the same contempt to fall on the Catholic Church.
It would make a difference in restoring the moral authority of the Holy See in world politics. The Vatican has no real power, as the world understands power. Its ability to shape events, whether behind the scenes or at the international negotiating table, depends entirely on the moral influence it can exert, especially in difficult and seemingly intractable situations. Thanks to the bold public witness of Pope Saint John Paul II, such a moral lever helped shape the revolution of conscience that preceded and made possible the revolution of 1989 in Central and Eastern Europe. The moral authority of the Vatican was also crucial in resisting the Clinton administration’s efforts to have abortion on demand declared a fundamental human right at the Cairo World Conference on Population and Development in 1994. In both Speaking boldly, publicly and forcefully makes a real difference, turning moral education into moral and political leverage. If this lesson has been forgotten in the 21st century Vatican, it must be relearned.
This would make a difference in promoting the social doctrine of the Church, which is too often the business of the class rather than the public square. The Resistance Church in Hong Kong and China is not inspired by John Locke and Thomas Paine; it is living the basic principles of Catholic social doctrine and its understanding of the right relationship between Church and State. This social doctrine has applications far beyond China, of course. But if it is apparently ignored by the highest authorities of the Church in the most difficult cases, then it is of interest only to academics.
It would make a difference in bringing Luke 22:32 to life in the contemporary Church. The Lord asked Peter to strengthen his brothers. The Peters brothers in Hong Kong do not feel empowered by Peter and his closest associates in the Vatican today. They feel the opposite. And this is perhaps the most serious reason why the Holy See should reconsider the rumors of silence about Hong Kong and even all of China.
Georges weigel is Distinguished Senior Fellow of Washington, DCs Ethics and Public Policy Center, where he holds the William E. Simon Chair in Catholic Studies.
photo by Butmiyuenan 2 Going through Creative Commons. Cropped image.
Sources
2/ https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2021/09/vatican-diplomacy-making-a-difference
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
