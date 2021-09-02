Turkey opens Consulate General in Novi Pazar, Serbia

Turkey opened a consulate general in the town of Novi Pazar in southwestern Serbia on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony in front of the consulate building was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic and other officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also posted a video message marking the opening of the consulate.

Erdogan said that the opening of the consulate general will contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.

“Our Consulate General will not only serve our citizens but also our Sandzak brothers. We see our Sandzak brothers as a bridge of friendship between Turkey and Serbia,” said the Turkish president, referring to the region where Novi The city of Pazar is located.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cavusoglu said that the opening of the Consulate General in Novi Pazar is a historic event.

“Relations between Serbia and Turkey have reached the highest level in modern history, and the opening of the Consulate General in Novi Pazar is only one of the results of these good relations,” he said. he declares.

– 1st consulate in Novi Pazar

Cavusolgu said he was happy that Turkey became the first country to open a consulate in Novi Pazar.

“We are particularly happy that Bosnia and Herzegovina is also opening its Consulate General in Novi Pazar after us. Our Sandzak brothers and our citizens of Sandzak origin are a strong bond between our countries,” Cavusoglu said.

He added that Turkey will never forget the support of the people of Sandzak in the Turkish fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Selakovic, for his part, said the consulate general would help increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.

“The relations between Turkey and Serbia are a good example which shows in which direction every Turk, every Bosnian and every Serb must go,” said the Serbian foreign minister.

“The policy we are following in the Sandzak region is a policy that has tangible results. We are proud that our relations, which are shaped by trust, friendship and mutual cooperation between our countries, are at the highest level. I am confident that these relations will improve considerably and contribute to the development of all the municipalities in the region ”, he added,

– Aim to increase investments

Turkish Ambassador to Belgrade Hami Aksoy said Turkey is keen to contribute to the well-being and development of the Sandzak region.

“Our investments are increasing day by day. We are building new factories, roads and bridges in Serbia. Of course, our aim is to increase our investments in Sandzak and Novi Pazar. This will help both to develop our relationship. with Serbia and the development of the region, ”Aksoy added.

Consul General Basar Basol said he was proud and happy to be the first Turkish Consul General to be appointed to Novi Pazar.

“My team and I will work to serve our citizens living in our region and our brothers in Sandzak during my tenure,” said Basol.

The announcement of the opening of the Consulate General was made during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Serbia in 2019.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina is also preparing to open a diplomatic mission in the southwestern city.

Novi Pazar has historical significance for Turkey and the Muslims in the region. It was established between 1459 and 1461 by Ishakoglu Isa Bey, the founder of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo, and the North Macedonian capital Skopje.

Turkey attaches great importance to the Sandjak region as it plays a role in bringing relations between the two nations closer together and keeps cultural ties at their strongest.