US Should Focus On Fighting China’s Rise, Biden Says: The DONG-A ILBO





Speaking to the nation on Monday, US President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, saying it was the right move, the wise move and the best move for America. The world is changing, Biden said. We must strengthen the competitiveness of the Americas to meet the new challenges of 21st century competition. He pledged to focus on new challenges, including China, Russia, cyber attacks and nuclear proliferation. President Biden has chosen strategic competition against China as a major challenge, saying America is in serious competition with China. Although President Bidens’ speech served as the rationale for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the key message of his speech was what the United States will focus on following the withdrawal. America is back, Biden said. Some lament that America left Afghanistan, but President Biden has made it clear that America has returned to serve as the leader of the international community for the unity of the allies to curb China’s rise, not to help a country that cannot protect itself. Now that the United States is out of Afghanistan, it intends to use all of its might to counter the rise of China. In response, China pledged to respond resolutely to the United States. In an article published on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to draw strength from the Party’s great spirit to overcome difficulties and risks and achieve new and greater victories. The communist spirit Xi mentioned also includes anti-American propaganda, which was the banner of his participation in the Korean War. A war that took place 70 years ago on the Korean Peninsula is once again brought up against the backdrop of increased competition between the United States and China. The competition for hegemony between our security ally and our largest trading partner is an unprecedented challenge for Korean diplomacy. It’s completely different from the days when we belonged to one ideological camp and one order. The United States will demand that we take action against China, and China will attempt to use economic retaliation as a weapon. We cannot avoid the situation with the ambiguous rhetoric that we will harmoniously strengthen economic cooperation with China, centered on the ROK-US alliance. A diplomatic response is needed at the national level while accelerating efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in security and economy. We will not be able to overcome the challenges by seeking common ground between the United States and China while adopting a submissive attitude towards North Korea. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.donga.com/en/article/all/20210902/2896513/1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos