Text messages suggest Donald Trump considered funding controversial Arizona election audit





Donald Trump Getty

Recently posted text messages between a Trump campaign official and spokesperson for the controversial Arizona Senate election audit suggest former President Donald Trump was looking to help fund the same recount his supporters were hoping to help to reverse his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

In an April text exchange reviewed by the Arizona Capitol Times, former Trump campaign official Jeff DeWit and audit spokesman Randy Pullen discussed Trump’s possible contributions to the audit effort.

According to the outlet, DeWit offered to send $ 175,000 to a so-called “black money” fund called the Guardian Defense Fund, where Pullen also served as treasurer, and then requested a contribution on Trump’s behalf to a another group called Fund the Audit by Project America.

“So, are they okay with donating? Trump asked,” DeWit reportedly texted Pullen about Fund the Audit on April 28.

It is not known whether Trump ended up contributing to the audit effort.

A representative of the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Cyber ​​Ninjas, the group that runs the much-maligned audit, announced in July that it had raised $ 5.6 million from five separate nonprofits, including America Project, but they declined to name donors. ‘origin. Dark money funds are not required to reveal their donors.

The texts between DeWit and Pullen are part of a cache of documents released Tuesday by court order following an audit-focused public documents request by liberal watchdog American Oversight. Senate prosecutors downloaded more than 4 GB of documents during the August 31 deadline, the Capitol Times reported.

The story continues

When contacted for comment by the Capitol Times on Tuesday, DeWit initially declined to comment on the case.

“I tried to stay real away from this thing, but man, I don’t want to be recorded saying anything,” he reportedly told the outlet.

But 15 minutes later, the newspaper reported that DeWit had called for a backtracking, downplaying Trump’s involvement in any financial interest in the audit.

“I wasn’t referring to Trump himself, but to Trump’s wider orbit, as many people were trying to determine if this was a legitimate organization or one of the hundreds of fraudulent PACs. who were trying to make money with the president’s name and likeness, ”DeWit said.

DeWit, who also served as Arizona state treasurer from 2015 to 2018, worked as Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016, before being appointed chief financial officer of NASA during the former president’s tenure. . DeWit resigned his post in 2020 to become chief operating officer of Trump’s 2020 campaign later that year.

DeWit did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A Maricopa County judge has also ordered the release of audit documents held by Cyber ​​Ninjas and its contractors, but the records have yet to be released as the Arizona Supreme Court is expected to consider the request. later this month.

The nearly five-month audit results were due to be delivered last week, but were delayed after Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO contracted COVID-19. Arizona election officials, along with several local Republicans and Democrats have warned the results “are not worth the paper they’re printed on,” and riddled with unprofessionalism and lies.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/text-messages-suggest-donald-trump-222000374.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos