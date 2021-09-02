CM lays foundation stone for Swat University of Engineering and Hospital





MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Swat Paeds Hospital and inaugurated Rescue 1122 station, the district’s Kabal tehsil.

Federal Minister and Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, members of the cabinet of KP Muhibullah, Amjad Ali Khan, Kamran Bangash, MP Saleemur Rahman and others were present on the occasion.

Construction of the engineering university campus building would be completed in three years. The university would include a main campus in Kabal and three sub-campuses in Barikot and Arkot in Kalam.

The university would have departments of civil engineering, hydroelectricity, biomedical, and computer systems engineering.

Later, other disciplines like the Center on Climate Change and the Institute of Manufacturing would be added to the university.

Speaking to the media and later addressing the public rally, the chief minister said he faced multiple challenges after being sworn in three years ago.

According to recent opinion polls, our popularity level has increased. We are working day and night according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, said Mahmood Khan.

Listing the measures taken by the KP government for the welfare of the people, he said that health cards have been provided to all citizens of the province to benefit from free health services. We are fighting for the development of the province in all sectors, he said.

He criticized the opposition political parties and accused them of resorting to corruption while in power and of amassing wealth.

The chief minister defended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy on neighboring Afghanistan and said the latter appeared to want a political solution to the conflict rather than war.

Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Saeed said in his speech that construction work on Phase II of the Swat Highway would soon begin.

He said that a memorandum of understanding had been signed with various international universities for Swat Engineering University and that the international learning headquarters would extend its aid and assistance in academic and research fields.

Soon we will start working on a dental college, a women’s university and an agricultural university to boost education in the region promised by Murad Saeed.

He urged the public to send every child to school to improve education in the region.

The 300-bed hospital project will be completed in June 2024. It will be equipped with a hostel for doctors, nurses and other necessary infrastructure, added Murad Saeed.

He said the hospital would have various sections such as OPD, radiology, pathology, emergency, pharmacy, pediatric surgery and pediatrics. Previously, the Chief Minister had inaugurated Rescue 1122 station in Kabal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/886672-cm-lays-foundation-stone-for-swat-engineering-university-hospital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos