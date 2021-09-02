Trump Org Security Chief Matthew Calamari Jr. to Testify Before Manhattan Grand Jury





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Cullman, AL.

Marvin Gentry | Reuters

Matthew Calamari Jr., director of security for the Trump Organization and son of its director of operations, is expected to testify before a Manhattan grand jury investigating the company of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, a person told CNBC on Wednesday. having direct knowledge of the case.

Calamari Jr. received a subpoena for his testimony earlier this week, the person said.

The person declined to be named in order to discuss the secret grand jury procedure.

The development of the ongoing investigation comes two months after the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were indicted in an alleged 15-year tax evasion scheme. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty.

Calamari Jr.’s testimony could grant him crucial immunity protections in the large-scale and long-running criminal investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr ..

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating Trump’s “criminal” business.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

A spokesperson for Vance’s office declined to comment. The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the testimony.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on Wednesday that Calamari Jr. is expected to testify this week, also reported that Trump Organization senior finance official Jeffrey McConney is also expected to appear before the grand jury this week.

Prosecutors are examining how Calamari Jr. reported on his taxes an apartment he received from the Trump company, the Journal reported.

McConney prepared personal income tax returns for Matthew Calamari Sr., according to the newspaper.

Elder Calamari was reportedly under scrutiny by prosecutors over whether he broke tax rules when he received benefits from the company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/01/trump-org-security-chief-matthew-calamari-jr-to-testify-before-manhattan-grand-jury.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos