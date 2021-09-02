Afghanistan: Turkey in the spotlight | Taiwan News

United Nations statistics leave no doubt that the situation in Afghanistan is dire. UN experts estimate that more than 18 million people in Afghanistan need help: that’s more than half of the total population.

Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital, Kabul, is essential in overcoming the country’s most pressing problems. At present, however, after the withdrawal of all international troops, it is no longer operational. Getting the airport back to working order is imperative if the goods we urgently need are to reach the country quickly. And that puts Turkey in the spotlight of international diplomacy.

Turkey has been present in Afghanistan from the start, when it participated in the initial deployment of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Sometimes up to 2,000 Turkish soldiers were involved. From June 2002 to February 2003, and again from February to August 2005, Turkish commanders led the entire mission of the 43 countries.

Securing the airport was at the heart of the Turkish soldiers’ mission. Discussions between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, over Ankara providing continued military support were already taking place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in June, and rumors at the time said that the Turkish army would take responsibility for securing the airport after the Americans withdrew.

Deeper involvement?

It is therefore not surprising that the Taliban are currently in talks with representatives of Turkey and Qatar on the reopening of the airport. However, it appears that the Turkish government intends to get involved beyond airport security.

Before the Taliban invaded Kabul, Ankara still believed that it could define a new role for itself in Afghanistan, ”said Kristian Brakel, foreign policy analyst who heads the Heinrich Bll Foundation in Istanbul. increasingly independent foreign policy.

Brakel highlights Turkey’s attempt to make Istanbul the location for the Taliban-Afghan government peace talks in the spring of 2021, which he says is a clear signal that it is using Afghanistan to try to improve its foreign policy profile. These negotiations ultimately collapsed when the Taliban canceled their participation.

NATO recognition

Nonetheless, the international community, as well as the United States, recognize that Turkey could play an increasingly important role in the region in the future. That is why German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) visited his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu last weekend. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also described Turkey as having a “key role” in the management of the conflict.

Many Western observers believe that Turkey, as a predominantly Muslim country, may have a special role to play in talks with the Taliban and that this is another reason to approve of Ankara’s involvement. However, this thesis should be treated with caution, as evidenced by the debate over the contradictory statements of Taliban spokesman Suheyl Shaheen.

Just a few weeks ago, in an interview with the BBC, Shaheen made it clear that “all foreign forces, contractors, consultants, coaches should withdraw from the country”. At the end of August, he backed down on Turkish TV channel Ahaber, stressing that the Taliban wanted good relations with Turkey. After all, he said, their two countries were “brothers in the faith”.

The Turkish president is delighted. He too played the religion card. There was no contradiction between the faith of the Taliban and that of Turkey, he said – there was nothing in Turkey that contradicted their faith.

“You are the Taliban”

However, many Turks were determined that this should not be allowed in any way. They have publicly expressed their anger, especially on social media, responding to statements by the Taliban spokesman under the hashtag #TalibanKardesimDegildir (“The Taliban are not my brother”). President Erdogan also had his share: the hashtag #SensinTaliban (“You are the Taliban”) was all the rage on Twitter.

The clear message from the Turkish public was that the president was wrong and that when it comes to religion, Turkey and the Taliban have nothing in common. A tweet from famous actor, director and author Ilyas Salman was widely shared. Make no mistake, he writes: other than a “very small and radical percentage,” even the president’s supporters would not want the kind of life they would have in Afghanistan.

Despite often fierce national protests, members of Turkish government circles appear determined to build strong relationships with the new leadership in Afghanistan. One reason is that Ankara fears a massive migration from Afghanistan to Turkey to the EU if the situation in the Hindu Kush remains volatile. Anticipating an imminent influx of refugees from Afghanistan, the Turkish government has already moved forward in recent days with the construction of a wall along the border with Iran.

However, Turkish analyst Kristian Brakel believes there is another motive as well. He suspects that Ankara aims to position itself as a mediator between the West and Afghanistan in order to polish Turkey’s foreign policy reputation in Washington and Brussels, which, he says, “has been seriously tarnished these last time”.

Turkey’s relations with many of its NATO partners are indeed more than a little strained. In some alliance capitals, there has been great dismay that Turkey intends to protect its airspace with the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

In reaction to Ankara’s decision, Washington even decided to exclude Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter program. Additionally, US-Turkish relations have been strained by the discussion surrounding the Turkish massacre of Armenians during WWI. In the spring of this year, US President Joe Biden called these early 20th century atrocities genocide, sparking a storm of protests in Ankara.

This article was translated from German.