Government to bring 20 million out-of-school children back to school: PM





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the country’s greatest asset is its people and that when uneducated, not only will this asset be wasted, but it is also the cruelty and injustice that ‘we will not give him the chance to increase.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Ehsaas scholarship program, he said there were two main aspects of the program (stipends): the first is to provide basic education to 20 million out-of-school children in the country. ; it is a great tragedy that so many children do not go to school.

The prime minister said the program offered a solution to the problem of getting children to school, a problem that mainly affects poor families, so that they receive compensation and benefits. He pointed out that most of the out-of-school children are girls. We did not place importance on education, while girls’ education did not receive much importance due to which we lost a large part of our assets, he pointed out. .

Imran Khan added: An educated woman benefits society more than a man because she educates her children, changes the family system and has a great impact on society for health and better child care at home. More incentives have been granted to girls in the Ehsaas program, the education allowance for boys is Rs 1,500 while for girls it is Rs 2,000.

He pointed out that there was a feeling in Western countries that it was not like we didn’t want to educate our daughters. I have been to all parts of Pakistan. Almost no one has seen Pakistan the way I have seen it. There is no area where parents do not want their daughters to go to school.

The Prime Minister said that there are various problems in the education of girls, sometimes the schools are far away or there are no teachers, but it was the responsibility of the government to provide facilities that do not were not previously provided. I especially appreciate that we should encourage girls to come to school, he argued.

Under the Ehsaas Scholarship Program, children from poor and needy families in society will receive scholarships for primary, secondary and higher education. A statement released by the prime minister’s office said the program will be launched in all districts of the country. Girls will receive a higher allowance than boys to encourage their participation in school.

Under the program, Rs 1,500 for primary boys and Rs 2,000 for girls will be paid on a quarterly basis. High school boys will receive Rs 2,500 and girls Rs 3,000, while upper secondary boys will receive Rs 3,500 and girls Rs 4,000 per term. The scholarships will be awarded through biometrics to mothers of children who are 70 percent in school.

Meanwhile, Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha met Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the law and order situation and ongoing development projects. Imran Khan invited all stakeholders to confide in order to further improve the public order situation in Balochistan.

The government is taking measures for the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan. For the first time in history, a major development program has been presented to the people of Balochistan, he noted.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan shared some good news on tax collection, as the RBF raised Rs 850 billion in July and August 2021, exceeding its own target of 23% and reflecting a 51% growth in revenue compared to at the same time last year.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: Good news for tax collection. FBR collected Rs850b in July and August 2021, exceeding its own target of 23% and reflecting 51% growth in revenue from the same period last year. At the current rate, the annual fundraising target of 5,829 billion rupees will be comfortably achieved InschaAllah.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on issues related to the promotion of higher education in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Deputy chairman of the Planning Commission and other senior officials.

The meeting was informed that for the current fiscal year 2021-22, the Higher Education Commission has allocated 42 billion rupees for the implementation of 168 projects for the promotion of higher education in the country. Among these projects, 128 are underway and 40 new projects, for a value of Rs12 billion.

The Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to complete as a priority the important projects for the promotion of higher education. He also gave the order to review the scholarship program assisted by the Higher Education Commission in order to ensure an efficient use of national resources.

He was responsible for ensuring high quality education in the various universities managed by the federal government in the provinces and for setting up a system allowing the best use of the financial resources provided by the Federation. He ordered to introduce a penal system in connection with the education system and universities to ensure the effective implementation of government policies for the promotion of higher education.

