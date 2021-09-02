Fear of Boris Johnson’s heir raises danger flag for Tories

The divisions are also about to be much more exposed. The pandemic has removed economic divisions. Now, amid hopes that the worst is over, battles are looming, made more fierce by unprecedented peacetime borrowing.

There has been good news in the fact that borrowing numbers for the first four months of this year are way below expectations, but they are still huge numbers, 78 billion ($ 146 billion) instead of 104 billion. And inflation is a growing concern, especially if current labor shortages and wage increases mean the rise is not as transient as the Bank of England is hoping.

Some layoffs are already scheduled. Sunak announced tax hikes that are expected to reach $ 26 billion per year by 2025-2026 and spending cuts of up to $ 17 billion.

Powerful demands

And yet the government still faces powerful demands for additional spending. The NHS needs money to deal with the backlog caused by COVID-19. There is the cost of restoring lost school time. The long-promised solution to the welfare crisis is likely to result in a new tax labeled as a levy for health and welfare, but in reality a disguised increase in national insurance. Tackling the climate crisis requires financial commitments and a growing group of Conservative MPs are already resistant to green math, especially when it drives up energy costs for consumers.

And the more tax hawkish Conservatives are more concerned that their party will become addicted to higher spending and higher taxes. The tax burden is now at 35 percent the highest since the late 1960s and MPs fear any further tax increases. Sunak, who seeks more savings in the spending review, is now the face of those who fear losing the larger economic case for a smaller state.

And yet, many Tory MPs fear restraint and campaign for exceptions, such as $ 6 billion to make the crisis increase from 20 a week to universal credit permanent. They see hope in political instincts that say Johnson’s voters will not tolerate renewed austerity, health care backlogs or higher personal taxes.

No faction behind him

But while Johnson enjoys support as the election winner, he has no faction behind him fighting for a higher spending vision. He will feel it even more if he feels his chancellor is seeking political advantage by being the voice of financial conservatism. He knows Sunak is positioned where the party believes it wants to be, always a wise position for someone who aspires to lead it.

This is why Johnson’s fear of Sunak is so dangerous. Recent history is littered with such quarrels and they rarely end well for either side or for the government.

The best bet for political success is for the two to work together, supporting each other on difficult calls. What neither they nor the Tories need is for every spending battle to be viewed through the prism of a leadership race in which every victory is presented as a victory for the Treasury or for number 10. .

Yet their recent feud shows the pair may not see their interests as aligned. Johnson has long believed in distance issues. Just as his strategy for Scottish independence is to stall, ideally during his tenure in office, his spending instincts are for longer deficit funding. Sunak, on the other hand, would inherit these difficulties. He is not wrong to worry about the loan.

Ideally, both men have now witnessed the danger and may have seen the need to step back. Sunak has seemed a little too presumptuous about the succession, while Johnson needs to pay more attention to why his MPs are thinking about it. They need each other. A failing chancellor normally announces a failing government, while Sunak’s prospects will suffer if he has to take responsibility for unpopular decisions.

But personal politics and ambition are corrosive. Johnson’s distrust of Sunak means manageable disputes could turn into a crippling conflict. The fear of her chancellor’s prime ministers is now a worrying fault line under her government.

Financial Time