Recommendation already submitted TWK KPK, Komnas HAM awaits response from Jokowi





Merdeka.com – The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) submitted findings and recommendations regarding alleged violations in the implementation of the National Insight Test (TWK) for employees of the Eradication Commission. Corruption (KPK) to President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi. Komnas HAM commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara said his party submitted the recommendation last week. Now Komnas HAM is waiting for a response from Jokowi. “I’m just waiting for the president’s response,” Beka Ulung said in a written statement, quoted on Thursday (2/9/2021). Beka said Komnas HAM asked Jokowi for the time and opportunity to directly explain his findings. According to Beka, by meeting directly with Jokowi, his party could explain in detail the alleged violations in the TWK. “In order to fully explain the findings and recommendations,” Beka said. Previously, it was known that Komnas HAM Chairman Ahmad Taufan Damanik found 11 indications of human rights violations in TWK’s assessment process for KPK employees in order to elevate ASN status. He made a number of recommendations for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi as the highest power holder in the country. Komnas HAM also asked Jokowi to take over the TWK assessment process for KPK employees. Komnas HAM also called for a mechanism to restore the status of KPK employees. Because previously there were employees who were declared ineligible in the KPK TWK assessment. Komnas HAM also requested that all employees be appointed ASN in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court number 70 / PUU / XVII / 2019 which in its legal considerations declared that the transfer of the status of employees of KPK must not affect the KPK rights. employees to be appointed as ASN for any reason external to the design that was drafted. Komnas HAM also recommended that Jokowi conduct a thorough evaluation of the TWK evaluation process. Provide guidance to all heads of departmental agencies involved in the administration process of the TWK assessment. Finally, Komnas HAM called for the restoration of the good reputation of KPK employees who had previously been declared ineligible in the TWK assessment process. Source: Liputan6.com

Reporter: fachrur Rozie [ded]

