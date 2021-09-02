Veteran Kashmiri leader Geelani dies – Journal





SRINAGAR: Syed Ali Geelani, a top Kashmiri leader and one of the harshest critics of the Indian occupation of Kashmir, died Wednesday evening.

He was 92 years old.

Geelani died surrounded by family members at his home in Srinagar, an aide and his relative said.

Shortly after the news broke, dozens of people converged on his home in the Hyderpora neighborhood of Srinagar to mourn his death.

Geelani has remained under house arrest most of the time since 2008.

Authorities have deployed large contingents of police and armed soldiers to the city to prevent the funeral from turning into an anti-Indian protest. Troops with automatic rifles blocked the streets and the main road leading to Geelanis’ residence, while armored vehicles patrolled areas of the town.

Some mosques announced the death of Geelanis.

Imran says Pakistan will observe the day of mourning

Geelani was an ideologue and a strong supporter of the merger of detained Kashmir with Pakistan. Over the years, he had repeatedly said no to any dialogue with New Delhi, claiming that India could not be trusted unless it saw Kashmir as contested territory, demilitarized the region and liberated it. political prisoners for a constructive dialogue.

We may not agree on most things, but I respect him for his tenacity and loyalty to his beliefs, Mehbooba Mufti, the region’s former senior elected official, said on Twitter.

In 2020, he received the Nishan-i-Pakistan, an award Pakistan previously bestowed on Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro and Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who fought all his life for his people and their right to self-determination. He suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state, but remained determined.

In Pakistan, we salute his courageous struggle and remember his words: Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai. The Pakistani flag will fly at half mast and we will observe a day of official mourning.

The army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, also regretted the death of Geelanis.

The Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations tweeted: General Qamar Javed Bajwa #COAS expresses his deepest sadness at the sad passing of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, icon of the #Kashmir Freedom Movement.

His lifelong sacrifices and relentless struggle symbolize the indomitable determination of the Kashmiris against the Indian occupation. His dream and mission will live on until the people of the IIOJ & K get their right to self-determination, the ISPR chief said citing the army chief.

Posted in Dawn, le 2 September 2021

