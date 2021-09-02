Turkish ultranationalists should know Assad is their enemy, Syrian refugees not – Middle East Monitor

Since the stabbing attack on a Turk by two Syrian refugees in the Altindag district of Ankara in early August, relations between the two communities have changed. Nearly a decade of near-continuous migration to Turkey, rising unemployment and a plummeting economy broke through barriers and erupted that night, dragging Turkish ultranationalists onto the streets for riot and destroyed Syrian-owned businesses.

On one level, nationalist fears are somewhat understandable, with the fall of the Turkish lira against the US dollar an uncertain and endless political future of the Syrian conflict in sight. There will be no peaceful return of refugees to Syria anytime soon.

Added to this is the fact that Syrians and other refugees are able to find employment due to less stringent employer regulations and their willingness to work for half the salary a Turk will charge. There has therefore been considerable and growing unease among Turks towards their Syrian neighbors.

A common stereotype that many Turks believe is that Syrians, and Arabs in general, are able to relax, smoke shisha, and sip tea, regardless of their economic situation. The average Turk, on the other hand, remains gloomy and disheartened by financial difficulties. The gap between the two has widened.

READ: 4 children killed in Assad regime’s attack on Idlib in Syria

This division has an impact on Turkish politics, as disagreements between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deepen. Despite a coalition government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s cordial relations with MHP leader Devlet Bahceli, refugees are a controversial issue.

While Erdogan maintained his open door policy for refugees, he also tried to avoid political attacks on the policies of Bahceli and the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The latter threatens to forcibly return the refugees and to reestablish relations with the Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad.

The Turkish president also knows he must keep tighter control over Turkey’s borders, as thousands of Afghan refugees have entered the country from Iran. Erdogan reinforced the border with a system of trenches and watchtowers. He also told the European Union and the United States that his country can no longer bear the burden of more than 4-5 million refugees. So he has finally understandably drawn the line on the refugee issue and seems to have drifted further to the right, a result of his alliance with Bahceli which has been predicted by many.

The rising tide of Turkish ultra-nationalism, however, has not only been observed in politics, but also in society in general. Many Turks fear that more refugees will enter the country, and many who were previously selfless, neutral or even welcoming to refugees are now also worried about the situation.

READ: What awaits the EU-Turkey agreement after this new influx of Afghan refugees?

Despite such hardships and the changes that accompany refugees, violence against them, especially those who have escaped war and oppression, should never be an option. It is a question of logic and honor; those who destroy Syrian businesses and attack or discriminate against Syrians are targeting the wrong people. While preying on the victims of the war, they treat with honor those Syrians who support or are responsible for the terrible conditions that prompted the refugees to flee to Turkey.

The family of Syrian President Assad, for example, was able to vacation in Bodrum, Turkey last year. His daughter or niece, it was disputed which was Point on a yacht and reportedly rented six luxury cars on his trip to Turkey.

Almost a year later, Syrian actress Jenny Esber, a staunch supporter of Assad, reportedly threw a party in Turkey on a boat on the Bosphorus. When popular Turkey-based Syrian activist Ahmet Hamou took to Twitter to criticize the fact that Esber was allowed to do so and called on the Turkish security services to investigate the case, he was condemned and threatened by Turkish ultra-nationalists on social media.

How can a simple Syrian refugee, they asked, wonder who can visit Turkey? In response to Hamou’s “arrogance”, they mocked his complaint by spouting old Turkish proverbs such as: “The guest doesn’t like the guest, but the host doesn’t like neither one. neither.

All of these prejudices accumulated over a decade, with roots going back a century to the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire, still cast a shadow over Arab-Turkish relations and anger Turkish nationalists. He lashed out at Syrian refugees and other asylum seekers instead of those who pushed them to flee in the first place.

Turkish ultranationalists as well as leaders such as Bahceli and Kilicdaroglu, groups such as the “Gray Wolves” and ideologies such as pantourism are all unaware that it was the forces of the Assad regime that killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers in Syria last year, with Ankara retaliating with drone attacks. They also seem to forget that Damascus and its allied militias are always ready to attack Turkish forces.

Syrian refugees are not enemies of the Turkish state, the Assad regime in Damascus is. Turkish ultranationalists please note.

READ: With a new offensive on the horizon, Idlib is Syria’s Gaza

The opinions expressed in this article are the property of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.