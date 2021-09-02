Confusion of Constitutional Amendments After Jokowi’s Rejection

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Speech on changes or amendments to the Constitution (UUD) 1945 warmed up again after speeches by leaders of high state institutions, both President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), PresidentMPR Bambang Soesatyo and DPD President La Nyalla Mattalitti at the MPR annual session on August 16, 2021.

The plan for a limited amendment to the constitution of the Republic of Indonesia is still confused about the study, what material to change and whether or not the plan will work.

Recently, Jokowi even claimed to have rejected the MPR’s plan to amend the 1945 Constitution. This was stated by Crescent Star Party (PBB) General Secretary Afriansyah Ferry Noor, who was present at a non-party meeting. -parliamentary and political coalition Jokowi. evenings at State Palace, central Jakarta, Wednesday (1/9).

To the coalition’s high-ranking non-parliamentary political parties, Afri told Jokowi he said he rejected the plan because it was likely to spread everywhere. One of them is to discuss the addition of the presidential term. Resigning his post as chief executive, Jokowi said the amendment plan was up to the MPR.

“After that, the president again replied: ‘I do not agree with the amendment to the Constitution. I am afraid that it will spread everywhere. About 3 periods and others,’ said Pak Jokowi, ”Afri said.

“It all depends on Senayan, MPR [Jokowi] say it, “he added.

In fact, Afri said that the head of the United Nations, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, also known as an expert in constitutional law, was ready to help if the government wanted to amend the Constitution of 1945.

For information, Jokowi appreciated the MPR’s plan to revise the substance of the State Policy Guidelines (PPHN) in the limited amendments to the 1945 Constitution during a speech delivered at the MPR’s annual session on August 16. 2021.

If Jokowi’s claim that he decided to reject the 1945 Constitution Amendment is true, then Jokowi will also overrule the words of MPR President Bambang Soesatyo or Bamsoet some time ago.

Bamsoet had said that Jokowi supported the MPR by making a limited amendment to the 1945 Constitution to introduce the PPHN and not extend it to other issues.

He said after the MPR leadership met with President Jokowi at Bogor Palace last Friday (8/13). At that meeting, Jokowi, he said, fully submitted to the MPR regarding the discussion of the 1945 Constitution Amendment to introduce the PPHN.

“He advised that the discussion not extend to other things, like changing the period of the president and the vice-president, because President Jokowi did not agree with that,” Bamsoet told the time.

The speech on the amendments to the Constitution of 1945 recently attracted the attention of many people. The speech got even stronger when Bamsoet gave a speech at the MPR’s annual session on August 16. He felt that the MPR needed to add its authority, namely to make PPHN.

On the one hand, there have been many criticisms from elements of civil society regarding the plan. The director of the Center for Constitutional Studies (Pusako) of the University of Andalas, Feri Amsari, considered that the introduction of the PPHN in the Constitution of 1945 could make the MPR the highest institution of the state, as in the New Order era.

Later, all other institutions must run their programs in accordance with the NHPP.

“So the MPR can say while berating all the institutions, ‘Why don’t you fulfill the mandate of the PPHN in this section, this section? “As a result, they (MPR) will once again become the highest institution,” he explained.

(rzr / child)





[Gambas:Video CNN]



