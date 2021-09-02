Politics
Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today?
Delta’s future
Before the highly contagious Delta variant spread to the United States, it first struck India and Britain.
In both places, it caused devastating waves. But then the cases unexpectedly calmed down.
In India, after a horrific peak in the spring, infections declined significantly in June. In Britain, daily cases have fallen from a peak of 60,000 in mid-July to half in two weeks, although they have since risen again. Scientists are struggling to understand what the models may mean for flare-ups in the United States and elsewhere.
The next months
In the United States, the pace of variants has slowed.
New infections are on the decline in some states, such as Missouri, which Delta has hit hard. Nationally, the number of infections in the past week was 14% higher than two weeks ago, a fraction of the rate through much of July and early August.
Still, some experts expect a rebound. A number of national forecasts tracked by the CDC predict that cases will increase in the first weeks of September.
Whatever slowdown we have, I think, will be quite slight, said Dr. Celine Gounder, epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City. We were just at that tipping point where going back to school will bring us back to growth at some point.
It’s important not to extrapolate too much from Britain and India, Dr Gounder added. The three countries vary widely in terms of vaccination rates, mask-wearing prevalence and other precautions.
In Britain, for example, cases have skyrocketed in part because of the European football championships, which filled pubs with young and unvaccinated people. Once it was over, business collapsed.
Right now, the United States is heading into the fall with a huge case burden. More people congregating indoors will mean more opportunities for the virus to spread, and Dr Gounder expects to see flare-ups over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, although none are was as bad as last winter.
I don’t think we’re really going to turn the corner until next spring, she said.
How to protect yourself
If you are not vaccinated and eligible, an injection is your best protection. Unvaccinated people currently account for the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths, and injections are widely considered safe.
The risk of getting infected from a vaccinated person is also relatively low.
In many cases, it will be relatively safe for those vaccinated to spend time, without a mask, with an older relative, reports my colleague Tara Parker-Pope in a new article on how to navigate this phase of the pandemic. But the risk depends on local conditions and the precautions taken by the visitor in the days preceding the visit.
If I came back from a large, crowded gathering and had to go see my mother, I would put on a mask, said Gregg Gonsalves, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, whose mother is 87 years old.
Children under 12 are unlikely to be eligible for vaccination until the end of the year. The best way to protect them is to make sure that all adults and older children around them are immunized. Studies show that schools were not a major cause Covid spread events, in particular when a number of preventive measures are in place.
Kidney problems and long Covid
A large new study found that Covid-19 survivors were 35% more likely than other patients to have long-term kidney damage.
The to study, based on data from veterans, suggests that kidney problems can last for months after patients have recovered from the initial infection, and that they can lead to a severe lifelong reduction in kidney function.
The researchers found that the sicker the Covid patients were initially, the more likely they were to experience persistent kidney damage. People with less severe initial infections might be vulnerable, but the risk for Covid patients who never needed hospitalization was very low.
The people most at risk are those who really struggled initially, said Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, head of research and development at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and lead author of the study. But really, no one is spared from the risk.
Understanding the mandates of vaccines and masks in the United States
- Vaccination rules.On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine for people 16 years of age and older, paving the way for increased tenure in the public and private sectors. Private companies increasingly require vaccines for employees. Such mandates arelegally authorizedand have been confirmed in legal challenges.
- Mask rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in July that all Americans, regardless of their immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of guidelines it proposed in May. . See where the CDC guidelines would apply and where states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle for masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans.
- College and universities.More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.
- Schools. California and New York City have both introduced vaccination mandates for educational staff. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children are opposed to mandatory vaccines for students, but were more in favor of mask mandates for students, teachers and staff who don’t. don’t have their vaccines.
- Hospitals and medical centers.Many hospitals and major health systems are requiring their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing an increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even within their hand -work.
- New York City. Proof of vaccination is required from workers and customers for indoor meals, gyms, shows and other indoor situations, although enforcement does not begin until September 13. Teachers and other education workers in the city’s large school system will need to have at least one dose of vaccine by September 27, with no possibility of weekly testing. Employees of the city’s hospitals must also get vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will seek to make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for 1.3 million active-duty soldiers nationwide no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.
A link between the kidneys and Covid is not new: Doctors have been seeing kidney problems in critically ill patients since the start of the pandemic.
Still, doctors don’t know why Covid can cause kidney damage.
The kidneys, which regulate and cleanse the blood, may be particularly sensitive to flare-ups of inflammation or the activation of the immune system. Experts also said that blood clotting problems often seen in Covid patients could disrupt kidney function.
Either way, experts have said that if even a small percentage of the millions of Covid survivors in the United States develop lasting kidney problems, it could have a profound impact on the healthcare system.
Here is a link to the map, above, of hide mandates and boards for schools in each state.
New York lawmakers were set to extend the state’s moratorium on evictions, which expired Tuesday, until January.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican who doesn’t allow schools to impose mask mandates and vocally supports vaccinations, is taking the heat from all sides.
What are you doing
I am too old a nurse practitioner to work directly with Covid patients. I have worked in community settings, vaccinating as many people as possible. My son and daughter-in-law are not vaccinated. I don’t tell them about it, but I sent my son an article about the FDA approval of Pfizers, hoping this might let him know that maybe it is time to protect himself and those. surrounding it. I take a few months off and have noticed that when I let my guard down I cry more. When we have 15 intensive care beds and 14 are full of unvaccinated Covid patients, we all think about how it is so preventable. When I come back from vacation, I will vaccinate a little more. Rosa Wagoner, Portland, Ore.
Tell us how you are dealing with the pandemic. Drop us a line here, and maybe we’ll post it in a future newsletter.
