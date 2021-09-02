Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today?

Delta’s future

Before the highly contagious Delta variant spread to the United States, it first struck India and Britain.

In both places, it caused devastating waves. But then the cases unexpectedly calmed down.

In India, after a horrific peak in the spring, infections declined significantly in June. In Britain, daily cases have fallen from a peak of 60,000 in mid-July to half in two weeks, although they have since risen again. Scientists are struggling to understand what the models may mean for flare-ups in the United States and elsewhere.

The next months

In the United States, the pace of variants has slowed.

New infections are on the decline in some states, such as Missouri, which Delta has hit hard. Nationally, the number of infections in the past week was 14% higher than two weeks ago, a fraction of the rate through much of July and early August.

Still, some experts expect a rebound. A number of national forecasts tracked by the CDC predict that cases will increase in the first weeks of September.