CM promises uniform development of all districts – Journal





SWAT: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday that his government was taking measures for uniform development of all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, unlike former chief ministers who focused only on their respective districts.

He was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony at Kabal Tehsil Engineering University and Pediatric Hospital.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed, CM Special Assistant for Higher Education Department Kamran Bangash and MPAs and MPs from Swat District were also present.

The chief minister said Imran Khan has shown the best performance as prime minister so far and has delivered for the country as well as for the public.

Lay the groundwork for an engineering school and hospital in Swat

He called Imran Khan’s policies wise on international issues and said he would change the fate of the country. Imran Khan’s position on the issue of Afghanistan has been found to be 100% correct, he said.

Criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said a bunch of rejected and unemployed politicians were talking about toppling the government. He said that in 2023 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would regain power in the country.

The chief minister said several mega development projects were underway across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the successful merger of former Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the provincial government’s historic achievement.

The people of Swat are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan who honored Swat for the first time by selecting the chief minister of the district, he said.

The chief minister said that a project worth more than 12 billion rupees had been approved to solve the long-standing drinking water problem in Mingora.

He said regular classes will start at Swat Engineering University from June 2023. Initially, the university will include departments of civil engineering, hydroelectric engineering, biomedical engineering, and systems engineering. computing, he said, adding that in addition to the Climate Change Center, the Institute of Manufacturing would also be established in the university.

He said the 300-bed Paeds Hospital project would be completed in June 2024. The project also included a doctors’ home, nursing home and other necessary infrastructure.

Earlier, Federal Minister Murad Saeed said the PTI government had taken groundbreaking steps to rehabilitate communities in the health, education and other sectors.

The PTI government has eliminated the difference between rich and poor because with the issuance of the Sehat Sahulat program anyone can get health services in private and public sector hospitals, he said.

He said the previous government passed the Income Tax Ordinance after which income tax was to be implemented in Malakand Division, but the PTI government withdrew it.

We have also solved the long-standing problem of power outages and low voltage in Swat, he claimed and said new grid stations had been approved for the Matta and Kabal tehsils.

He said construction work on the second phase of the Swat highway would start soon. During their visit, Mahmood Khan and Murad Saeed also laid the foundation stone for Rescue 1122’s office in Kabal tehsil.

Posted in Dawn, le 2 September 2021

