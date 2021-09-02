Premier League clubs could face possible FIFA sanctions after blocking players from summons to Red List countries | Football news

Chile, Mexico and Paraguay have called on FIFA to apply sanctions on Premier League clubs for their refusal to release players for this month’s international matches.

The demand means English clubs could be barred from fielding players after the international window unless they reach an agreement with the national associations.

Premier League clubs announced last week that they have unanimously agreed not to release players for international matches taking place in countries on the UK government’s red list, which includes Chile, Mexico and Paraguay.

Their position was strongly supported by the league. La Liga say they will also support all of their clubs who make the same decision.

The decision was made so that the players did not have to self-quarantine for 10 days upon their return to England.

Ben Brereton celebrates his first goal for Chile against Bolivia in this summer’s Copa America



However, FIFA regulations state that players must be released by their clubs to play for their country.

If they are not, they will be barred from playing for their clubs during the international window, plus an additional five-day period, unless a waiver is agreed with the relevant national association.

FIFA has contacted Blackburn, Newcastle, Watford and Wolves – as well as the Football Association – to inform them of the settlement.

Chile have called up Ben Brereton of Blackburn and Francisco Sierralta of Watford for their matches this month, while Miguel Almiron of Newcastle has been selected by Paraguay and Raul Jimenez of Wolves by Mexico.

The four clubs did not reach an agreement with the national associations in question on the release of their players, which led to asking FIFA to intervene.

Argentina, Brazil and Egypt are among the other nations currently on the red list.

Eight Premier League players have been named to Brazil’s next squad, with Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino joined by Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (both at Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton) and Raphinha (Leeds United).

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is disappointed he looks set to miss Brazil’s upcoming games – but says players have no say in the matter at the moment



The Egyptian FA said Liverpool had informed them that Mohamed Salah would not be available for their matches this month.

However, Aston Villa and Tottenham have broken ranks with other Premier League clubs to allow their players called up by Argentina to travel for their country matches.

Venezuela have said Salomon Rondon – Everton’s Deadline Day signing – will not make his next World Cup qualifiers against Argentina, Peru and Paraguay, although he was initially called up.

Salomon Rondon reunites with Rafa Benitez at Everton



The Everton forward will now be available to make his club debut in the next game on September 13 against Burnley.

FIFA is awaiting updates from other associations in South America and Africa.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking for quarantine exemptions to be granted to players traveling to Red List countries, but the request was denied.

However, it is understood that world football’s governing body remains optimistic about quarantine exemptions in the UK.