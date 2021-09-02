Waiting for Biden – Journal





NOW that the evacuations from Afghanistan are over and the foreign troops have left the country, the real game begins. Until now, everything was in limbo as the goal in Western capitals was largely to ensure the safe evacuation of their inhabitants and those who worked with them.

This is the crucial question facing Pakistan today: will the Western world now turn its back on Pakistan as it did after the end of the war in Afghanistan in the 1980s? If so, there are very important implications for Pakistan. But if wiser advice is to prevail, and despite the spur of withdrawal, the Biden administration chooses to take a pragmatic path and maintains engagement with Pakistan (and Afghanistan as well), then it will be critical to know which type of commitment they will have in mind.

Read: Pakistan is vital for any lasting solution in Afghanistan, says US lawmaker

A lot of things revolve around this question, especially given the timeline that lies ahead. October is critical for four reasons. First, Pakistan will seek to resume its program with the IMF that month, especially at annual meetings scheduled between the 11th and 17th of this month. Second, there is a billion dollar Eurobond maturing on October 13, and the government is hoping to issue another bond around the same time so that its repayment does not deplete reserves. Third, the FATF plenary meetings are scheduled for October 17-22, just after the annual IMF meetings, and the watchdog must decide whether or not to remove Pakistan from the gray list at that meeting. Recall the last June meetings attached to some additional conditions for the country to meet and postpone the issue to the next meetings. And fourth, and perhaps most importantly, October is the month in which Shaukat Tarins’ six-month tenure as Minister of Finance is expected to end. He must either become a member of the National Assembly to continue, or resign.

All of these events on the timeline are linked. The IMF believes Pakistan must start unwinding the stimulus measures it announced last year as part of its Covid response plan, measures such as lower interest rates, subsidized credits for industry from the State Bank, an amnesty program to inject black money into construction and so on. But Imran Khan is on the contrary. He wants to further accelerate growth and in addition to announce a large social protection program called Kamyab Pakistan, placing an additional burden on government spending.

Will the Western world now turn its back on Pakistan as it did after the war in Afghanistan ended in the 1980s?

This growth leads to increased imports and inflates the trade deficit, sending the government into a borrowing frenzy to support the external sector and prevent currency leakage. And just days ago, the government’s Economic Advisory Council advised it to impose a two-year moratorium on foreign borrowing, given how quickly that debt was piling up and the uncertainty that prevailed. as to the future direction of interest rates in world markets.

Thus, Pakistan is likely to face a daunting task at the IMF in October and will most likely need some support from the United States, which has considerable leverage in that institution, if the program is to resume without releasing stimulus. . If the program does not restart in October and Shaukat Tarin returns empty-handed from the annual meetings in Washington, it will have serious consequences for the country’s ability to increase its external debt to finance ongoing growth. This moment will be the first critical revelation of Pakistan’s position in the eyes of Western capitals, especially the United States. Until then, people will listen very carefully to statements from the Biden administration to analyze them for clues and clues as to how they perceive their engagements with the region after the withdrawal.

This puts Tarin in the unenviable position of having to convince Imran Khan to make unpopular decisions precisely when Khan will have to decide whether or not to continue with Tarin as finance minister. It will be a delicate moment and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

The FATF plenary will be the second moment to reveal Pakistan’s position in the eyes of Western capitals, especially the United States. If Pakistan fails to get off the so-called gray list, it will send a powerful signal to global markets that the country’s financial system remains in the shadows. It won’t be a good signal at all.

The best result for the government, given its current priorities, is a resumption of the Fund’s program with minimal rollback of stimulus measures, and a further postponement of decisions on electricity tariffs and revenue increases, followed removal from the gray list. Along the way, if the Eurobond’s maturity can be followed by a new IPO, thus keeping the reserves intact, that will be ideal, for their own priorities.

But if we witness a further postponement of the resumption of programs, followed by maintenance on the gray list, this will mean that the government is drifting away from Western capitals. And if October sees the arrival of a new finance minister, know that the country’s growth path has been rocky, as it inevitably will be at some point.

Arrangements for all of this must be made and finalized in September. This is when the Ministry of Finance must draft its letter of intent for the next review with the Fund, where the Ministry of Energy must show that the circular debt has been reduced and that a viable plan. exists to reduce it without raising electricity tariffs, where the political leaders must decide how to get a Senate seat for Tarin if they are to continue with him. A lot is going through that phone call from the White House, which they are so obviously waiting for.

The writer is a business and economics journalist.

[email protected]

Twitter: @khurramhusain

Posted in Dawn, le 2 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1644042/waiting-for-biden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos