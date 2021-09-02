US governors try to seduce the base of the former president





With the Afghan crisis, the resurgence of the pandemic, and the defeat of abortion rights disrupting Democratic politics, Republicans are already targeting Joe Biden in 2024 – knowing that their chances of being the next president depend first on l endorsement of King Donald Trump.

The ousted president himself is reportedly considering a third White House candidacy. But even if he refuses to run, there remains a disproportionate influence among the hopefuls betting on their ability to remake themselves in his image to inherit his hyper-loyal base.

Among them, a trio of pugilist Republican governors have embraced so-called “culture wars” issues such as critical race theory (CRT) and transgender rights to solidify their status as heir apparent to Trump.

“The question is not who will be the next Trump, but who is best placed to seduce Voter Trump,” Republican strategist John Feehery told AFP.

“Who can best connect with working class voters who feel they have been disrespected by the political establishment? Who can win the Fox viewers primary?”

The men in charge of America’s two largest Red States, Ron DeSantis of Florida, 42, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, 63, have spent much of the past year promoting populist initiatives that have strengthened their Trumpist credentials.

Both have opposed Covid-19 restrictions and have strongly supported Trump’s border wall while restricting teaching in CRT schools – an obscure academic discipline that investigates how racism has shaped public policy.

– “The good side of Trump” –

Abbott sparked anger among reproductive rights activists by signing a bill enacted Wednesday that bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually in the sixth week of pregnancy.

In order not to be outdone in culture wars, DeSantis has banned transgender athletes in female school sports and has advocated for a ban on “sanctuary cities” that protect undocumented immigrants.

On Covid-19, DeSantis issued an executive order pardoning Floridians arrested for violating pandemic restrictions and mocked the government’s top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci with “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise.

Of the Little Red States, South Dakota’s first female governor, Kristi Noem, has become a credible rival to her southern counterparts.

Lacking the advantage of ruling a state that captivates the nation in every electoral cycle, the combative 49-year-old regularly appears in Republican rallies and in conservative cable news.

Initially declaring an emergency and ordering schools to be closed, Noem pivoted as the Covid-19 epidemic became politicized, resisting lockdowns and presenting herself as a champion of “more freedom, not more government.”

She questioned the “guts and guts” of other Republican governors who took steps to shut down parts of their economies during the pandemic – widely seen as a shot at DeSantis.

For Feehery, the Republican most likely to win the presidential nomination will be the one who is best able to “stay on Trump’s good side and not alienate the Trump voter.”

– ‘A great guy’ –

All three rivals are set for re-election next year, and Trump has boosted Abbott’s campaign by endorsing the Texan as a “fighter,” with an impeccable record on border control, gun rights and the fight against crime.

But DeSantis – hailed by the former president as “a great guy” – seems in the best position if Trump doesn’t show up in 2024, leading several straw polls of non-Trump party favorites for the nomination.

Feehery sees DeSantis as the frontrunner – with a Covid-19 resurgence among Floridians the only potential threat to his political fortunes – but believes internal Republican rivalries could end up being academic.

“Personally, I think Trump is going to run again and he will get the nomination. Feehery told AFP.

Meanwhile, the Democrat-funded RGAinDisarray.com website highlights what it calls “nasty internal bickering” over Trump’s criticism of Republican governors running for re-election who failed failed to embrace his fantasies about widespread fraud in the election he lost.

“Sometimes politics is more about who opposes you than what you support,” University of Virginia election analyst Kyle Kondik told AFP.

“All three of these governors have chosen to fight with the left on several occasions, and I think their supporters appreciate it.”

