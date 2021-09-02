Senator Ron Johnson said Donald Trump lost Wisconsin because 51,000 Republicans did not vote for him





Republican Senator Ron Johnson accuses Donald Trump of losing the 2020 election in an undercover video shot by a liberal activist. (screenshot)

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, has been filmed blaming the former president for his electoral defeat in 2020.

Mr Johnson made the comments to a Liberal activist posing as a Tory while questioning him at an event in Milwaukee. The woman pretended to adhere to Mr. Trump’s electoral conspiracy theories and suggested that voter fraud was the reason the former president lost in Wisconsin.

Mr Johnson told the woman he disagreed, noting that there was “nothing patently flawed about the results.

If all Republicans had voted for Trump like they voted for the Assembly candidates, he would have won. He didn’t get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got, and that’s why he lost, Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson was asked about the incident by the Washington Post. He defended his comments, saying they were consistent with his other public statements, but complained that a “Democratic political agent” recorded it without his knowledge.

Since the Electoral College convened, I have acknowledged that former Vice President Joe Biden was the President-elect and have repeated over and over that I cannot envision any scenario in which Biden voters are rejected. , did he declare.

He noted that in the past he had recognized that we had to abide by our system of individual state certification of election results, and that in Wisconsin there is clearly nothing wrong with election results. statewide.

Despite his comments, the senator still supports an election audit in Wisconsin similar to the much-maligned audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Joe Biden defeated Mr. Trump in the 2020 election by 21,000 votes, and despite numerous challenges and recounts, no evidence has ever emerged to suggest that voter fraud occurred.

There have been many irregularities that have not yet been fully explained, fully investigated and solutions adopted to restore confidence in future elections, Mr Johnson said. I investigated many irregularities, explained some and did not get answers to many of them.

While previous calls for election audits have focused on conspiracy concerns over the legitimacy of the voting machines, Mr Johnson said “the last thing I would focus on would be the machines,” admitting Republicans were “too focused on machines”.

The Wisconsin legislature recently approved the embezzlement of $ 680,000 of public funds to audit the state’s election results.

Much like the Maricopa County audit, the Wisconsin audit will be led by a strong Trump supporter who reiterated the electoral conspiracy theories of former president, former State Supreme Court Justice Michale. Gableman.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, said the audit was a “continuing attack on our democracy”, calling it “outrageous.”

