Pope Francis to visit Greece and Cyprus in November





Pope Francis confirmed reports on Wednesday that he will visit Greece and Cyprus in November as part of a tour of Malta and Slovenia. Slovakia is on the program, followed by Cyprus, Greece and Malta, the pontiff told Spains Cope radio, confirming reports of his visit at the start of the summer. The dates of the Apostolic Voyage of the Popes will be announced once confirmed, according to the Malta Hours, who cited a Vatican spokesperson, who also indicated that the visit could take place in the second half of November. As reported by Greek journalist, the Pope had already accepted President Katerina Sakellaropoulou’s invitation to visit Greece. Sakellaropoulou extended the invitation during a telephone conversation with the Pope about a year ago. She had called Francis to discuss Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque, but she also invited him to visit Greece in 2021 to honor the bicentenary of the start of the Greek revolution. Pope Francis has expressed his desire to visit Greece and hope that the pandemic will not interfere with travel planning. Pope Francis last visited Greece in 2016 Francois last visited Greece in April 2016, when he took a day trip to the island of Lesvos, at the epicenter of the refugee crisis, a trip that ended when the pontiff brought 12 Syrian refugees with him to Rome aboard the papal plane. Francis’ 2016 visit to Moria refugee camp, though brief, was one of the most memorable overseas trips so far in his seven years as the papacy. He visited the camp with the spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christians of the world, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and the head of the Church of Greece. He met potential asylum seekers who cried at his feet. The Pope said that he, Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Ieronymos were able to meet more than 300 refugees individually from Afghanistan, Syria, North Africa and other parts of the world on the trip. Many of them were children! the pope noticed at the time, noting how some of the children had witnessed the deaths of parents or companions. I saw so much grief! he went on to tell the story of a young Muslim with two young children, whose Christian fiancé was killed by terrorists who slit her throat because she refused to deny Christ and renounce her faith. It is a martyrdom! declared the Pope, noting that the young widower had sobbed profusely. Church leaders issued a joint statement urging the world to respond to the migration crisis with urgent practical resources. François recalled in 2020 that the memories of this visit were still alive, as well as the call for a humane and dignified reception of migrant men and women, refugees and asylum seekers in Europe. The tragedy of migration and forced displacement affects millions of people and is fundamentally a crisis of humanity, calling for a response of solidarity, compassion, generosity and an immediate concrete commitment of resources, the callers said. threesomes. In 2017, Francis donated 50,000 euros to meet the needs of earthquake victims on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekreporter.com/2021/09/01/pope-francis-greece-cyprus-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos