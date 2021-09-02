Politics
Responding to China’s profound change
The changes in China are happening quickly and deeply on the ground. A mysterious writer by the name of Li Guangman has written that China is returning to the essence of socialism. Li explained in detail why it was the right decision to wipe out several well-known and wealthy artists and hinder Ant Financial’s IPO on the path to perfect socialism. His piece (here in Chinese) was a classic exercise in “zhengming“, correcting a disconnect that has developed between names and reality, in the words of the most senior leaders, of course. What should the capitalists do?
The essay claimed that it responded to the fierce attacks from the United States. It’s probably true that Trump’s attacks have made Chinese authorities less confident of their ability to generate endless growth through export markets and that their access to U.S. capital markets has been jeopardized. But more importantly, China is reacting to its own domestic politics. Any political scientist knows that as social dissatisfaction grows, the people essential to support senior leaders, whether they are the Imperial Guard of Iran, the North Korean secret police, or major Party donors. Republican, are becoming fewer and fewer but more and more important to satisfy. This leads to a constant increase in the costs of patronage and ideological alignment. Taking over in 2012, Xi Jinping clearly saw that China would generate less wealth than in the previous decade, and he had to make sure there was enough to take care of his main supporters. Hence the anti-corruption campaign, which has reduced the number of hands in the government’s pockets and ensured that abundance continues to flow to those who really matter.
Now the door closes more. China’s asset bubble cannot continue to produce the returns on investment that helped the average Chinese dream of future wealth and provided abundant wealth to the red elite. The losses, as Evergrande (3333 HK) demonstrated, are so large that the government is trying to distance itself by drawing a clear line between public and private debt. US dollar assets, which can cross the border instantly, are under attack, and renminbi assets such as those acquired during an IPO on the mainland are encouraged.
The central government has taken over the economy and culture, promising to cut “excessively high” incomes, halting some IPOs and interfering with others, and dispatching the police to shut down classes at institutions. for-profit education. Xi Jinping promoted common prosperity and attacked monopolies, private data control, and private finance. The government is cleaning up celebrity culture online and killing some celebrities. Hostage-taking by the justice system is now without excuse.
Some Chinese bureaucracies are clearly concerned about killing the goose that laid the golden eggs that was responsible for China’s foreign-sourced wealth. This is why the China Securities Regulatory Commission in July held a conference call with Wall Street figures such as BlackRock.
But attacks on private and foreign companies come much more from the government than from these hierarchical bureaucracies. How should asset managers react?
China is likely to avoid blatant and blatant expropriations, but will change regulations to either dilute ownership, reclassify ownership, or write off the value of bonds and stocks for heavily indebted companies. Gray area investment models, such as the variable interest entity or VIE, which underpin nearly all listed technology business overseas, will be eroded to improve opaque cash flow control for partners. Chinese.
This means that asset managers who want to gain exposure to China but also want to tell investors they are safe will want to monitor regulations emanating from each ministry. For example, given concerns about geese / golden eggs, it seems unlikely that China will simply ban the VIE structure. What will happen is death by a thousand cuts.
In 2006, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology limited the scope of VIEs in telecommunications and issued a circular saying that China does not welcome VIEs in value-added telecommunications. In 2009, the government restricted VIEs in games. In 2011, Hebei Province refused to recognize the VIE structure of Baosheng Steel, which wanted to go public. Baosheng had proposed to go public in the United States, Buddha Steel, his holding company in the Cayman Islands. Buddha Steel ended up withdrawing its prospectus, terminating the VIE agreements, and Baosheng listed in Shanghai. These cuts haven’t really cut off the wings of currently listed internet and gaming companies, but the rules remain behind the curtain to be rolled out however you want.
Perhaps the greatest risk of all to VIEs lies in the exchange rate regime. Already, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) must issue a license to transfer money, and these licenses could be refused. Companies can only pay dividends once a year, and they must reserve for accumulated profits and the well-being of workers. These accumulated amounts could be increased, which would decrease the payments. Traditionally, SAFE has been a critical bottleneck for oversight of foreign companies, as its decision-making is opaque and it provides banking “guidance” with no known legislation or regulatory changes. SAFE frequently refuses approval to change retained earnings to dollars if the provincial dollar quota has been met. Monitor foreign exchange reserves, capital flight, and the renminbi exchange rate to assess the potential for this risk.
Li Guangman appears to be a pseudonym and has drawn some ridicule from Chinese netizens. Reposting his essay on state media can be seen as a trial balloon. But the Chinese system is not particularly concerned with what the average person thinks. China’s political level continues to pull on the slowly tightening noose.
