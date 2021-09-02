JoMan supports the 2-3 year extension of Jokowi’s tenure





Jakarta – The speech on the amendments to the Constitution of 1945 extended to the question of the extension of the mandate of the president. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would reject these ideas. Jokowi Mania (JoMan) volunteers support the extension of the presidential term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “So the duration of the presidential mandate is increased from 2 to 3 years, that could be a solution. It is different from the speech of the president for 3 terms, which must go through elections. economic and social stimulus, “Jokowi Mania President Immanuel Ebenezer (Noel) told reporters on Thursday (02/29/2021). Noel said increasing the length of the presidential term was very different from the speech of a three-term president. Noel admitted he was able to dismiss the president for three terms. Supporting the addition of the presidential mandate, Noël said that this idea requires amendments to the 1945 Constitution. Constitutional changes must be proposed by at least one-third of the members of the People’s Consultative Assembly or 237 of the 711 members of the DPR. and the DPD and it is not a difficult question as long as the parties are in agreement. “Automatically, if the mandate is extended by 2 or 3 years, the posts of DPR and DPD and below are also extended,” said Noël. Noël predicts that there will be two articles in the constitution that will change. The changes include the insertion of a paragraph on the extension of the term of the president in an emergency in Article 7 and the addition of the authority of the MPR to determine the extension of the terms of the president and vice-president. in case of emergency. “The reality is that there is an emergency. The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously disrupted the economy. The elections require very large funds,” he said. Jokowi called Refuse During a meeting between the leaders of the coalition’s non-parliamentary political parties, the President Jokowi called conveying the rejection of the extension of the mandate of the president. Crescent Star Party (PBB) general secretary Afriansyah Noor said each party has an opportunity to respond. Then he had time to give a response regarding the limited amendments to the 1945 Constitution. “It is only my turn to represent the United Nations, after answering the question of the pandemic, the economic problems and the question of the national capital, I add a message from the Secretary General of the United Nations on limited amendments, right? limited, “he said. At that point, he said, President Jokowi replied that he had rejected the proposed amendment to the Constitution of 1945. He said that Jokowi had left the matter to MPR RI. “Well, after we gave our answer, the chairman answered all of us including the amendments that I passed on, the chairman replied that the question of whether the amendments were limited or not, I’m not disagree, alright, it’s on the left at the MPR, isn’t it, because I’m afraid it’s headed for various things, “he said. See also the video ‘Observer: Jokowi fears the strong temptation of the presidential speech for 3 periods’:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (gbr / tor)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5706346/joman-dukung-perpanjangan-jabatan-jokowi-2-3-tahun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos