Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan expresses sorrow, declares national day of mourning





Syed Ali Shah Geelani No More: In a series of tweets, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Syed Ali Shah’s “courageous struggle” and recalled his words “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai”.

Updated: Thu Sep 02 2021 09:37 IST

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of pro-separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and said “the Pakistani flag will fly at half mast and the country will observe a day of official mourning.” In a series of tweets, Imran praised Geelani’s “courageous fight” and recalled his words “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai”.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who fought all his life for his people and their right to self-determination. He was imprisoned and tortured by the occupying Indian state but remained determined, “he tweeted.

Geelani, a pro-Pakistani supporter who led the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for more than three decades, died Wednesday evening in Srinagar. He was 91 years old.

Geelani had suffered from kidney disease for over two decades. He also had several age-related issues, including dementia.

He was one of the founding members of the Hurriyat Conference, a separatist amalgam of 26 parties, but fell out with moderates who advocated dialogue with the Center for Solving the Kashmir Problem.

He started his own Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir in 2003 following a vertical split from the Hurriyat conference he allegedly organized. He started his own Hurriyat faction after arguing with moderates over allegations of proxy participation in the 2002 legislative elections by the People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone.

Geelani stepped down from Hurriyat politics in June 2020, claiming second-echelon leadership failed to live up to the occasion after the Center’s repeal of Section 370 in 2019.

Geelani is survived by two sons and six daughters. He remarried after the death of his first wife in 1968.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that she was saddened by the news of her death. “We may not agree on most things, but I respect him for his tenacity and for his faith …”

People’s Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone said: “Sincere condolences to the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani Sahib. He was a esteemed colleague of my late father. May Allah grant him Jannat.”

(With PTI entries)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma

