Spokesperson: President Jokowi Loyal to the 1945 Constitution and the Reform Program





Merdeka.com – The National Mandate Party (PAN) is part of President Joko Widodo’s coalition government. Mentioned, the entry of PAN to smooth the plan for the amendment of the Constitution of 1945. Presidency spokesman Fadjorel Rachman pointed out that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) remained faithful to the constitution of the 1945 Constitution. He also rejected the presence of the PAN in the governing coalition to increase the votes for the 1945 amendment to pass. “This is not true. President Jokowi is loyal to the 1945 Constitution and the reform program,” he told merdeka.com on Thursday (2/9). Previously, it was known that Crescent Star Party (PBB) General Secretary Afriansyah Noer revealed that President Joko Widodo rejected the 1945 Constitution amendments, both entirely and to a limited extent. Including the extension of the term of the President. This was conveyed when President Jokowi invited the non-parliamentary governing coalition parties to the palace. Jokowi held a meeting with the United Nations, Perindo, Hanura, PSI and PKPI on Wednesday (1/9). UN President General Yusril Ihza Mahendra, who was unable to attend, conveyed a message to Jokowi via Afriansyah regarding the limited amendment. As a legal expert, Yusril is ready to help if the president chooses an amendment. “I have just added a message from Mr Yusril indicating that the government wishes to make a limited amendment, our president is ready to be invited to give his opinion and his contribution as a person who understands the state and the law”, Afriansyah told reporters, Wednesday 1/9). Yusril has shown his support for the amendment. However, it turned out that Jokowi refused. Afriansyah said Jokowi disagreed but left the matter to MPR RI. “But the president’s response was that he didn’t agree with the amendment or limited it or whatever. The president didn’t agree but he submitted it to the MPR or to the Senayan there, “he said. At the meeting, only the United Nations expressed specific views on the amendments. The meeting also did not discuss PAN’s membership in the governing coalition party. The heart of the meeting was three things, namely the management of the Covid-19, the economy and the relocation of the capital. “Essentially, during the meeting, there were three outcomes of the presentations made by the president. Regarding the management of Covid, the economy and the issue of moving the capital,” Afriansyah explained. [lia]

