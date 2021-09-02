Politics
McCarthy says allies are probably calling China more than we are
Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that the Biden administrations’ handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan had led the allies to lose confidence in the United States as a partner and risked countries turning to opponents for help.
The Californian Republican has targeted Biden’s decision to meet the August 31 deadline for evacuating Americans and their allies despite calls from leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to extend the deadline, adding that it could have consequences. long-term consequences for the country’s foreign relations. .
McCarthy, at an event at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library on Wednesday, argued that the United States appeared weak on the world stage and believed the administration’s actions had raised concerns for countries like Taiwan and the United States. Ukraine.
We now have our own allies questioning us, the UK criticizing us. I spoke to several ambassadors who told us that they could no longer trust us. We watched what China said in Taiwan that America won’t be there for you, we watched with Putin in the Baltics, in Eastern Europe, McCarthy said. They feel an opportunity to fill that void when they feel a weakness, and they have taken advantage of it.
He went on to express his concerns that China and Russia are seizing the opportunity to further damage US relations abroad. McCarthy added that he believes Biden is blaming the Afghan military sends the wrong message to allied countries and should make it clear that they will not tolerate attacks from adversaries in the future.
I watched our president during this crisis turn his back and not answer questions. I saw him say the responsibility ends with him, but he blamed everyone, ”McCarthy said. “I saw we had Americans sitting there, whatever. People make mistakes, admit your mistake, and correct it. This is what we do.”
Now our allies are probably calling China more than they are calling us, ”he said. “If it took 36 hours for one of our closest allies, Boris Johnson, to get a phone call amid the Afghan crisis as he tries to get citizens out, I imagine China and Russia say they will be there for you. .
While Biden has been criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over the chaotic exit, GOP lawmakers accusing him of having blood on his hands after 13 US servicemen and dozens of Afghans had killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in the final days of the evacuation, the president upheld his decision, calling the withdrawal an extraordinary success.
McCarthy has repeatedly called on Biden to reverse his decision to meet the August 31 deadline and continue his efforts to evacuate the Americans and their allies who remain stranded in the country.
He called on the administration to provide a plan on how it plans to get the remaining Americans out in addition to answers on the number of weapons that have fallen into the hands of the Taliban.
What’s your plan if you knowingly go out leaving the Americans, what’s your plan to get all the Americans out? It should be special for everyone. Second, what is the accounting for the amount of weapons we have left with the Taliban, McCarthy said.
The White House has said it has no immediate plans to recognize the Taliban as an official government, but the Pentagon has not ruled out working with them to fight ISIS-K.
McCarthy has repeatedly called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) To bring the House back to session to deal with the crisis, arguing that the legislature should hold hearings and receive information on how the crisis has been managed.
