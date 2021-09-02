McCarthy threat offers grim glimpse of possible Republican house





In the latest manifestation of the future House Speaker’s possible right turn, he warned that telecommunications and social media companies could lose their right to operate on U.S. soil if they comply with the demands of the select committee of the United States. Chamber investigating the January 6 insurgency to hand over files. calls made by lawmakers.

His threat is best understood in the context of McCarthy’s role as the ex-president’s chief protector on Capitol Hill, after helping defeat an independent commission on the worst attack on American democracy in modern history. and joining in the whitewashing of what happened. He has also made it clear that he sees Trump as his best hope to take over the House next November, after several visits to consult with the de facto GOP leader, who maintains a firm grip on his loyal base voters. Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made a different calculation when it comes to recapturing the Senate. He also helped thwart that independent commission, but had a much more icy relationship with the former president after blaming him for Jan.6, and Trump on Wednesday called for the Kentucky Republican to be “put back as leader. “.

The idea that a Republican house could simply shut down telecommunications companies on a whim seems fanciful and devoid of any obvious legal basis. The Republican leader might have simply tried to please the most powerful figure in his party and engage GOP voters in a new political fight. Nothing would look more like Trump than to excite the conservative media machine by issuing a threat of intimidation that he has no legal capacity or even inclination to carry out.

Yet McCarthy’s warning was still one of his most extraordinary gestures in the service of a twice-indicted former president who left office in disgrace after inciting insurgency based on his multiples. lies about electoral fraud.

Indeed, a potential future speaker has warned that he could use government power to punish private companies that comply with routine requests from a committee legally mandated to investigate a political mob that has ransacked the U.S. Capitol. United.

Trump’s political machine

This bet suggests that a McCarthy majority would not just set up aggressive oversight of the Biden administration – for example, on the withdrawal from Afghanistan about which the GOP House leader has been very critical. It also appears to signal that a Republican House would be an extension of Trump’s political machine, ready to do its dirty political work ahead of another possible presidential candidacy in 2024. The threat may also be a glimpse of a return from the crash. constitutional laws. standards that characterized the Trump White House.

The idea of ​​using the power granted by voters to intimidate people or entities who do not share radical political goals not only raises the possibility of abuse of power and the abandonment of the rules and responsibility necessary for a economy without corruption. This is the kind of culling tactic one would expect more in an autocracy like the Russia of Vladimir Putin than in a supposedly functioning democracy like the United States.

“A Republican majority will not forget,” McCarthy said in his statement on communications companies Wednesday, slipping into the mafia speech his mentor Trump is known for. The Minority Leader warned that if companies comply with requests for private information, they risk “losing their ability to operate in the United States.” So far, there have been no such requests. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who broke with their party to condemn Trump’s undemocratic behavior, simply asked the telecommunications and social media companies to keep the records in case of future requests, like CNN’s first reported earlier this week.

McCarthy is on the same page on this issue as Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has a record of conspiracy theories and lies about voter fraud and is a conservative media favorite.

Greene, who has repeatedly called for Biden’s impeachment – a demand not yet supported by McCarthy – told Tucker Carlson on Fox News this week that the companies would be “shut down” for cooperating with the select committee and “it” is a promise “.

Without the events of the past year, this kind of warning from a Republican might be shocking but not taken particularly seriously. But the idea that a president would inspire an effective coup attempt to try to stay in power after losing an election was also unknown.

The GOP, in the House in particular, has repeatedly shown that it is detached from the principles of democracy and peaceful transfers of power. GOP Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona, leader of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus, for example, plans to send McCarthy a letter this week, CNN has learned, calling on him to change the rules to remove representatives. of the GOP conference. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the January 6 committee. And across the country, Republican lawmakers have passed state laws that make it harder for Democrats to vote and easier for local politicians to interfere with election results, based on Trump’s election lies. fraudulent. Several Republican candidates for next year’s election have embraced his fantasy world in which the election was stolen from him in an attempt to gain his critical support in the primaries. One of those Republicans – Sean Parnell of Pennsylvania – won the former president’s backing for the state’s competitive race for the US Senate on Wednesday, with Trump claiming Parnell “was robbed … in the crime of the century,” when he lost his seat in Congress to bid last year. And some Republicans refuse to give up the violent rhetoric despite the outrage that arose on Capitol Hill on January 6. they continued to be “rigged” and “stolen”. Several courts and Trump’s own Justice Department have said there is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in 2020. But the former president and his supporters are repeating the lie in a way that also appears to taint future futures. elections.

In the seven months since Trump left, his brand of conservative authoritarianism has not wavered. If anything, it gets stronger.

Embarrassing details

Besides the dark and suggestive nature of McCarthy’s threat, there may be solid political reasons for not wanting the select committee to get their hands on phone records, potentially from members of his own conference. Such records could help investigators establish whether Republican lawmakers were coordinating with Trump during the Jan.6 uprising, or whether some of them spoke to the rioters themselves. McCarthy was not on the list of names the committee sent to companies for record backup purposes, CNN reported. But the panel is likely deeply interested in its own appeal with Trump as supporters of the ex-president forced their way into Capitol Hill and disrupted President Joe Biden’s certification of electoral victory.

Despite CNN’s demands, the House Minority Leader has yet to release the text of the federal law he says companies would violate if they cooperate with the select committee, which has the power to subpoena to appear.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, said McCarthy had no justification for his warning since the law would systematically stipulate that the committee’s subpoenas must be respected.

“McCarthy is talking rudely, trying to throw an adjustable wrench into this proceeding,” Honig told CNN’s “Newsroom” Wednesday.

In the shorter term, the Californian Republican could attract some form of censorship for his comments. Some observers have said he himself could be investigated in the House Ethics Committee for acting in a way that brings the House into disrepute. Such an investigation, however, could take months and is not likely to produce a significant sanction.

McCarthy’s fellow Californian, Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, has suggested that the House should consider a criminal referral to McCarthy for tampering with witnesses or obstructing justice. “I sued people for doing less in smaller scale business,” Swalwell told CNN.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, however, has shown little appetite to deal with these politically radioactive cases.

