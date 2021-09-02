AAP calls for investigation by committee of deputies and calls on Capt Puppet of Modi’s government





CALLING ON CHIEF Minister Capt Amarinder Singh a government puppet Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that a multi-party committee of MPs be formed on the Jallianwala Bagh controversy, which is expected to complete an investigation within a month and submit the report in Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, MP and leader of the Kisan wing of the AAP, said his party strongly condemned the government led by Narendra Modi for erasing the legacy of the war. independence to Jallianwala Bagh in the name of the renovation. The party called the renovation falsification of history. The blood of freedom fighters has been spilled in Jallianwala Bagh and the soil here is a symbol of pride and independence. If this soil recalls the freedom fighters, it also tells the betrayals of the British. This is why this soil has always been an eyesore to a handful of narrow-minded and divisive forces and foreign-minded people, Sandhwan said. Agreeing with Congress leader Rahul Gandhis’ tweet on the Jallianwala Bagh issue, Sandhwan said historic places should not be tampered with, adding that the CM demeaned his own leader Rahul Gandhi by saying I don’t know what was deleted. To me it looks very nice. Sandhwan added that like the Badals, Amarinder was also a puppet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although Congress has spared no effort to tarnish the image of Punjab, here Captain Amarinder Singh should not show devotion to Modi, he added. He demanded that the government of the Punjab conduct a high-level investigation into the works and expenditure of Rs 20 crore of a private Gujarat company renovating Jallianwala Bagh, and that the responsibility for the investigation be placed on the members of the committee. constituted by the Assembly. He added: Jallianwala Bagh has been renovated by the government of Narendra Modi who has been accused by Amritsar residents and historians of tarnishing its historic appearance. He added: The BJP is about to change the history of the country. So far, countless historical and heritage sites across the country have been altered. By virtue of this, the historical appearance of Jallianwala Bagh was also erased. Sandhwan further alleged that the Punjabi language was not respected by putting Hindi on notice boards at various locations in Jallianwala Bagh, which would not be tolerated at any cost. All languages ​​are respected, but the Punjabi language should be respected in Punjab, he said.

