Chinese regulatory crackdown on the healthcare sector, prospects for investors

A woman sorting drugs in the pharmacy at Yueyang Hospital, part of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, in Shanghai.

China’s healthcare sector will likely be the next to come under scrutiny, analysts warn, as regulators across the country crack down on everything from technology and education to data security.

Chinese President Xi Jinping again this week reiterated the need to support moderate wealth for all or the idea of “Common prosperity” which he has been promoting for months.

This is what is driving the wave of repression against companies, analysts say.

“‘Common prosperity’ remains an idea that is always looking for a strategy for implementation,” said Rory Green, Chinese economist at TS Lombard. “At the moment, it is much easier to regulate industry and capital markets than to institute structural reform.”